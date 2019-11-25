’Tis the season.
Not just the high school basketball season, but also the season of giving.
And so the Beaver Dam boys program is marrying the two tonight, putting on the Second Annual Green/Gold Scrimmage to collect toys for kids in need.
You have free articles remaining.
Fans who attend the scrimmage are being asked to donate a toy, which will go to kids at the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin located in Milwaukee.
The JV scrimmage begins at 6:30 p.m. and the varsity scrimmage begins at 7:45 p.m.
Beaver Dam will begin the season at 1 p.m. Saturday vs. Greenfield at the Oak Creek Thanksgiving Autism Showcase.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)