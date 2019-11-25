{{featured_button_text}}
Tim Ladron

Beaver Dam boys basketball coach Tim Ladron and the Golden Beavers will hold the program's second annual Green/Gold Scrimmage tonight, which is open to the public and is doubling as a toy drive for kids at the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin. 

’Tis the season.

Not just the high school basketball season, but also the season of giving.

And so the Beaver Dam boys program is marrying the two tonight, putting on the Second Annual Green/Gold Scrimmage to collect toys for kids in need.

Fans who attend the scrimmage are being asked to donate a toy, which will go to kids at the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin located in Milwaukee.

The JV scrimmage begins at 6:30 p.m. and the varsity scrimmage begins at 7:45 p.m.

Beaver Dam will begin the season at 1 p.m. Saturday vs. Greenfield at the Oak Creek Thanksgiving Autism Showcase.

