BOYS HOOPS: Beaver Dam outlasts Baraboo on the road to close out regular season with win

It’s not always as easy as it looks like it should be on paper.

Beaver Dam’s prep boys basketball team entered Thursday night’s road game at Baraboo with seven wins in its last 11 games, and the Thunderbirds had just four wins on the year altogether.

The Golden Beavers still came away winners, claiming a 70-61, Badger North Conference victory. But they had to work hard to put the contest on ice.

“I thought we played OK — but I thought Baraboo played really well,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron said. “They were 10-of-20 (on 3-pointers), so their shooting kept them in the ball game.

“We had (the lead) out to 17 at one point and they kept battling back. Give them credit for playing well, and we were just sort of solid enough.”

Baraboo (4-18, 1-13 in conference) did lead Sauk Prairie at halftime in a 62-49 loss for the T-Birds in their previous game, and they beat Portage 56-52 in the game before that.

Add that little bit of momentum to the fact it was Senior Night, and the T-Birds were ready to give the Golden Beavers (10-12, 5-9) all they could handle.