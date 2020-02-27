BOYS HOOPS: Beaver Dam outlasts Baraboo on the road to close out regular season with win

It’s not always as easy as it looks like it should be on paper.
Beaver Dam’s prep boys basketball team entered Thursday night’s road game at Baraboo with seven wins in its last 11 games, and the Thunderbirds had just four wins on the year altogether.
The Golden Beavers still came away winners, claiming a 70-61, Badger North Conference victory. But they had to work hard to put the contest on ice.
“I thought we played OK — but I thought Baraboo played really well,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron said. “They were 10-of-20 (on 3-pointers), so their shooting kept them in the ball game.
“We had (the lead) out to 17 at one point and they kept battling back. Give them credit for playing well, and we were just sort of solid enough.”
Baraboo (4-18, 1-13 in conference) did lead Sauk Prairie at halftime in a 62-49 loss for the T-Birds in their previous game, and they beat Portage 56-52 in the game before that.
Add that little bit of momentum to the fact it was Senior Night, and the T-Birds were ready to give the Golden Beavers (10-12, 5-9) all they could handle.
“Good crowd, loud gym, and they sort of played off of that momentum of the loud gym,” Ladron said. “The other thing, too, is they’re playing well right now. So along with it being Senior Night and the energy in that little gym, they kind of rode that momentum.”
Nate Abel led Beaver Dam with 23 points and eight rebounds, while Broden Boschert had 18 and nine and Brady Helbing had seven rebounds to go along with his five points. Boschert and Helbing also had five assists apiece, and Evan Sharkey had three steals.
All in all, Beaver Dam found other ways to win Thursday night than just shooting lights out from the perimeter like has been the case in a lot of the Golden Beavers’ victories.
“We rebounded well,” Ladron said, pointing in particular to a 12-3 edge on the offensive glass. “When we don’t’ shoot the ball well, getting those second chance opportunities are pretty important for us.”
It was enough to get the job.
“We just kind of had to stay the course,” Ladron said, “and I thought we did a nice job of doing that.”
Beaver Dam ends the year in sixth place in conference but has now gone 8-4 overall in its last dozen games.
Up next is Tuesday night’s WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal at home as a No. 8 seed against ninth-seeded West Bend East (8-14), which will come to town with a 75-72 win over over Cedarburg (13-9) and an 83-62 win over Mount Horeb (12-10) in its last two contests.
“We’re playing well right now, but so is West Bend East,” Ladron said. “So they’re coming in here feeling pretty confident, too”
BEAVER DAM 70, BARABOO 61
Beaver Dam 38 32 — 70
Baraboo 26 35 — 61
BEAVER DAM (fg ft-fta pts) — Boschert 8 2-3 18, Helbing 1 3-4 5, Soto 4 0-0 9, Wilke 1 0-0 2, Bunkoske 3 0-0 9, Abel 7 6-9 23, Ferron 1 0-0 2, Davis 1 0-0 2, Nachtigal 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 11-16 70.
BARABOO — Williams 2 0-0 5, Koenig 5 1-4 12, Langkamp 4 1-2 12, Peterson 8 3-5 20, Philipp 4 0-0 12. Totals: 23 5-11 61.
3-pointers: BD 7 (Abel 3, Bunkoske 3, Soto 1); Bar 10 (Philipp 4, Langkamp 3, Peterson 1, Koenig 1, Williams 1). Total fouls: BD 13; Bar 17. Fouled out: Langkamp, Nachtigal.
