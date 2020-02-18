BOYS HOOPS: Beaver Dam plays well, can't quite overcome size disadvantage in loss to Sauk Prairie

The loss was Beaver Dam’s third straight by six points or less following a 75-42 loss to Waunakee, which received honorable mention in the latest Associated Press Division 1 poll and on Tuesday night clinched at least a share of the conference title with a 79-71 win over DeForest.

These four straight losses are on the heels of a five-game winning streak following a 2-8 start to the year.

The Golden Beavers did their very best to slow down the Eagles’ frontcourt of Spray (15.7 points per game) and 6-7 junior Brandt Wilson (12.9), holding that tandem to their scoring averages with 15 and 13 apiece.

But in so not letting those two dominate, senior guard Ben German (5.4 points per game) was able to hit a couple of baskets at key times — his 3 with less than 8 minutes to go answered a putback by Abel that had given Beaver Dam its only lead of the second half at 41-40 — and he was able to finish with eight points.

“It’s sort of a pick your poison type of thing,” Ladron said of helping off of the perimeter — and German — in order to pack the paint and slow Spray and Wilson. “With that size, you’ve got to try and help that inside. It seems like it’s happened a few times in a row now where the guy we have chosen to leave and help off of has hurt us.”