BOYS HOOPS: Beaver Dam plays well, can't quite overcome size disadvantage in loss to Sauk Prairie

What has been an up and down season for Beaver Dam’s prep boys basketball team continued on Tuesday night at Sauk Prairie.
Unfortunately for the Golden Beavers, it continued with a fourth straight loss — and a third straight close one, at that.
The Golden Beavers held their own against the much bigger Eagles but ultimately couldn’t quite pull out the victory, suffering a 54-51, Badger North Conference loss.
“We did a lot of things really well, but Sauk’s size is a really tough match-up for us,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron said. “I’m proud of the way the guys battled through it, and we had a chance at the end.”
Beaver Dam (7-12, 3-9 Badger North) did indeed have a chance late. But clinging to a 51-49 lead, Sauk Prairie (8-10, 6-6) got a putback basket from 6-foot-7 senior Trevor Spray, who led the Eagles with 15 points, to make it a two-possession game again with 26 seconds to go.
The Golden Beavers got a runner in the lane from Brady Helbing with 11 seconds left to make it 53-51, and then after Spray went one-of-two at the free throw line, Nate Abel very nearly forced overtime.
But the junior guard, who led all scorers with 21 points, had his game-tying 3-point attempt from the corner clank off the back of the iron.
The loss was Beaver Dam’s third straight by six points or less following a 75-42 loss to Waunakee, which received honorable mention in the latest Associated Press Division 1 poll and on Tuesday night clinched at least a share of the conference title with a 79-71 win over DeForest.
These four straight losses are on the heels of a five-game winning streak following a 2-8 start to the year.
The Golden Beavers did their very best to slow down the Eagles’ frontcourt of Spray (15.7 points per game) and 6-7 junior Brandt Wilson (12.9), holding that tandem to their scoring averages with 15 and 13 apiece.
But in so not letting those two dominate, senior guard Ben German (5.4 points per game) was able to hit a couple of baskets at key times — his 3 with less than 8 minutes to go answered a putback by Abel that had given Beaver Dam its only lead of the second half at 41-40 — and he was able to finish with eight points.
“It’s sort of a pick your poison type of thing,” Ladron said of helping off of the perimeter — and German — in order to pack the paint and slow Spray and Wilson. “With that size, you’ve got to try and help that inside. It seems like it’s happened a few times in a row now where the guy we have chosen to leave and help off of has hurt us.”
Beaver Dam trailed 33-28 at halftime and by as much as 37-30 early in the second half but it was an otherwise closely fought game.
And a big reason why was because the Golden Beavers rebounded well — they matched the Eagles in offensive rebounds at 11 apiece — and won the turnover battle 10-4.
The Golden Beavers also were efficient on offense, shooting a respectable 38.5% on 20-of-52 attempts.
“That was because we had good ball movement,” Ladron said.
Good, too, were Beaver Dam’s reserves, who didn’t contribute in the scoring column but did contribute in a big way elsewhere.
“We got really good minutes out of our bench guys tonight,” Ladron said. Evan (Sharkey), Braxton (Davis), Mason (Ferron) and Eli (Wilke) really gave us some quality minutes when we needed it. Braxton and Eli especially were really good defensively trying to hold up against their size.”
It just wasn’t quite enough to prevent Sauk Prairie from finishing 19-of-28 on 2-point attempts, with almost all of those makes coming from point blank range.
Rounding out stats for Beaver Dam, Broden Boschert finished with nine points and seven rebounds while Abel also had seven rebounds and four assists to go along with his scoring line. Ty Bunkoske had five points and five assists, and Helbing had 13 points. Alex Soto had three points.
The Golden Beavers will try and get back on the winning track Friday at home against Portage (2-16, 1-11) on Senior Night.
SAUK PRAIRIE 54, BEAVER DAM 51
Beaver Dam 28 23 — 51
Sauk Prairie 33 21 — 54
BEAVER DAM (fg ft-fta pts) — Boschert 4 0-0 9, Helbing 5 0-0 13, Soto 1 0-0 3, Bunkoske 2 1-2 5, Abel 8 3-4 21. Totals: 20 4-6 51.
SAUK PRAIRIE — German 2 2-2 8, I. Breunig 7 0-0 15, Spray 7 1-2 15, Wilson 6 0-1 13, P. Breunig 1 1-2 3. Totals: 23 4-7 54.
3-pointers BD 7 (Helbing 3, Abel 2, Soto 1, Boschert 1),SP 4 (German 2, I. Breunig 1, Wilson 1). Total fouls: BD 11, SP 9.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.