BOYS HOOPS: Beaver Dam puts pedal to metal, races past Portage; Warriors happy with their effort

“Maybe that’s the wake-up call we needed to make sure we’re playing every possession the way we need to play it.”

Meantime, Berger was pleased with much of what he saw from his squad Saturday, the numbers on the scoreboard notwithstanding.

“A year ago when we played them, athletically we didn’t look like we belonged on the court. And today I thought we did,” he said. “Shots didn’t fall for us and (the Golden Beavers) were hitting early — and when they get momentum going, they’re really hard to play against.”

Berger, like he said in regards to falling behind by 27 over the first 10 minutes, didn’t have much to complain about on the offensive end.

“Even though the score wasn’t good,” he said, “there were more positives than most would think, just because I felt like we were able to create offense against them even though the shots didn’t fall for us. Last year I didn’t think we could even good looks when we played against them.”

Defense, though, was another story — although Berger said it was the little things like getting around screens and closing out on shooters that added up, not effort.