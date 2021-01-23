BOYS HOOPS: Beaver Dam puts pedal to metal, races past Portage; Warriors happy with their effort

PORTAGE — Getting blown out is never fun, especially in the manner that Beaver Dam’s prep boys basketball team got blown out Friday night at home against La Crosse Central.
The Golden Beavers led by 10 at halftime and then they got a flat tire. Stuck in park, the result was a 15-point loss in a game where victory seemed at one point to be oh-so-close.
“A tough pill to swallow for all of us,” Golden Beavers coach Tim Ladron said following Saturday afternoon’s road game against Portage, “because we thought we had ’em.”
It was the kind of loss that could have snowballed into two losses. Frustration tends to do that to teams.
The Golden Beavers didn't fall victim. They were too mentally tough for that.
They scored 32 of the game’s first 37 points, Nate Abel had 19 before halftime and there was no letdown this time around as Beaver Dam cruised to a 70-39 victory over the Warriors to get back on the winning track.
“I’m really proud of our guys responding today,” Ladron said. “That’s a really tough turnaround, mentally, to have a game like (Friday) and then less than 24 hours later to have to come and play another game on the road. I’m really, really happy with the way that we responded.”
The Golden Beavers (13-3) left little doubt that their response to Friday night’s 62-47 defeat at the hands of La Crosse Central would be good.
Abel, an NCAA Division II Michigan Tech commit who came in averaging 25.5 points per game, had back-to-back and-ones in the span of 4 seconds — the second of the old-fashion three-point plays came after he got a steal in the backcourt and scored — to turn an 8-2 lead into a 14-2 advantage in the blink of an eye with only 2½ minutes gone by, and the rout was on from there.
“It has to start defensively,” Ladron said. “(We have) maybe a renewed attention to our defensive side, and I think that showed. The defense led to some easy buckets for us and then got us into a really nice rhythm.”
Yes, the Golden Beavers did. Tyler Bunkoske scored nine of his 13 points in the game during a personal 9-2 scoring run — all nine of the points came via 3-pointers — that made it 32-5 with 8:05 left in the half, all but sealing Portage’s (3-13) fate.
“Being ready to go against their athleticism, their quickness, their aggressiveness — we weren’t quite ready off the bat and we kind of let them jump on us early,” Portage coach Darrin Berger said. “The positives were that we handled the press well and I thought we got good shots — we had a ton of shots that we make normally.”
Beaver Dam led 44-19 at halftime following a buzzer-beating 3 by Abel, who finished with 32 points, and the Warriors weren’t able to mount the kind of second-half rally that would have made things interesting.
In addition to Abel and Bunkoske finishing in double-figures, Brady Helbing added eight points — six of them in the second half — and Marshall Kuhl had seven off the bench.
“Ty’s and Brady’s came in a bunch, and that’s fun because once they get going we can run a lot more stuff and be able to play off Nate a little bit,” Ladron said. “That’s probably when we’re at our best. Everybody’s paying attention to Nate, but we’ve said all year we’ve got other guys who can really fill it, and when those guys start rolling, we’re pretty tough to stop.”
Beaver Dam’s reserves did a good job complementing those top three scorers. In addition to Kuhl, Ben Scharfenberg (3 points), Colton Fakes (3) and Camron Mendoza (4) all found the net, giving the Golden Beavers 17 points off the bench.
“That’s what we need, especially coming off last night — we knew we needed our bench a lot more today to preserve our legs a little more,” Ladron said. “Our guys did a really good job.”
Above all else, they did a good job in washing away the bitter taste of Friday night’s loss to the Red Raiders.
“There’s no real shame in losing to La Crosse Central, but the way we lost it — because we felt like we really were in a great spot at halftime,” Ladron said. “But that was what we talked about all morning at the shoot-around; we talked about it in pregame; we talked about it at halftime.
“Maybe that’s the wake-up call we needed to make sure we’re playing every possession the way we need to play it.”
Meantime, Berger was pleased with much of what he saw from his squad Saturday, the numbers on the scoreboard notwithstanding.
“A year ago when we played them, athletically we didn’t look like we belonged on the court. And today I thought we did,” he said. “Shots didn’t fall for us and (the Golden Beavers) were hitting early — and when they get momentum going, they’re really hard to play against.”
Berger, like he said in regards to falling behind by 27 over the first 10 minutes, didn’t have much to complain about on the offensive end.
“Even though the score wasn’t good,” he said, “there were more positives than most would think, just because I felt like we were able to create offense against them even though the shots didn’t fall for us. Last year I didn’t think we could even good looks when we played against them.”
Defense, though, was another story — although Berger said it was the little things like getting around screens and closing out on shooters that added up, not effort.
“Our goal was to make them shoot pull-up jumpshots — don’t let them have a catch and shoot; make them put the ball on the floor and help,” he said. “That’s easier said than done when they have (so many) kids who can handle the ball and shoot.