BOYS HOOPS: Beaver Dam runs into buzzsaw at holiday tourney in Minn., loses 71-48 to Winona

“Brady gave us his best game by far as a varsity player, so that was a positive — to see him get going,” Ladron said. “He was pretty good tonight, especially when you consider the competition.”

Broden Boschert led Beaver Dam in scoring with 14 points, nine of them after the break.

“Broden gave us some good senior leadership,” Ladron said of Boschert, who also took two charges in the second half as the Golden Beavers did their best to rally.

They did trim the deficit down to 14 points, but that was as close as they could get.

“I was proud of our second half effort,” Ladron said. “Our guys were resilient and we played with a little bit more toughness in the second half. I was pretty proud of our effort — we just ran into a really good team that shot the ball really well.”

Winona also helped its cause by slowing Nate Abel, Beaver Dam’s leading scorer who came in averaging 25.1 points per game but was held to just a dozen.

“They have a 6-4 long, athletic kid who hounded him all over the floor,” said Ladron, who did point out that Abel did a nice job contributing in other ways — in particular on the boards, as he had four offensive rebounds and led the team with seven rebounds in all.