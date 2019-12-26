BOYS HOOPS: Beaver Dam runs into buzzsaw at holiday tourney in Minn., loses 71-48 to Winona

Beaver Dam’s prep boys basketball team has run up against some talented teams to open the 2019-20 season, most notably the three teams projected by the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook to finish at the top of the Badger North Conference.
The Golden Beavers may have run into the best yet on Thursday night.
Winona (Minn.) closed the first half by scoring 17 of the final 21 points to blow open a tie game and never looked back, winning 71-48 in a game played as part of the Lewiston Auto Holiday Classic at Winona State University.
“I don’t know if we’ve played a team in my 12 years (as coach) that’s more athletic than that team,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron said. “They’re crazy athletic — a bunch of size inside and a bunch of guards that play above the rim. They were very talented.”
Beaver Dam (2-6) did manage to keep it close over the first quarter of the game, with the contest tied at 19 with 9 minutes remaining in the first half. But Winona (3-4) closed on a 17-4 run to lead 36-23 at halftime and then built the lead to as big as 25 points in the second half before eventually winning by 23.
Despite the lopsided loss, there were some positives — one of them being the play of sophomore Brady Helbing, who poured in 11 points to go along with four rebounds, four assists and five steals.
“Brady gave us his best game by far as a varsity player, so that was a positive — to see him get going,” Ladron said. “He was pretty good tonight, especially when you consider the competition.”
Broden Boschert led Beaver Dam in scoring with 14 points, nine of them after the break.
“Broden gave us some good senior leadership,” Ladron said of Boschert, who also took two charges in the second half as the Golden Beavers did their best to rally.
They did trim the deficit down to 14 points, but that was as close as they could get.
“I was proud of our second half effort,” Ladron said. “Our guys were resilient and we played with a little bit more toughness in the second half. I was pretty proud of our effort — we just ran into a really good team that shot the ball really well.”
Winona also helped its cause by slowing Nate Abel, Beaver Dam’s leading scorer who came in averaging 25.1 points per game but was held to just a dozen.
“They have a 6-4 long, athletic kid who hounded him all over the floor,” said Ladron, who did point out that Abel did a nice job contributing in other ways — in particular on the boards, as he had four offensive rebounds and led the team with seven rebounds in all.
It doesn’t get any easier for Beaver Dam on Friday, either, as they’ll face Waseca — the top-ranked team in Minnesota Class 2A and the state runner-up in 3A a year ago.
“We’re not going to back down,” Ladron said. “It’s a good opportunity to play somebody that talented and that highly ranked to see where we stack up.
“The only way this works, if we schedule like this, is if we learn from it. And I think we will. We’re sort of learning on the fly a little bit and hopefully things turn around for us as we start the new year.”
WINONA 71, BEAVER DAM 48
Beaver Dam ... 23 ... 25 — 48
Winona ......... 36 ... 35 — 71
BEAVER DAM — (fgm ftm-fta pts) Broden Boschert 5 1-1 14, Nate Abel 3 5-6 12, Brady Helbing 5 0-1 11, Alex Soto 1 1-2 4, Evan Sharkey 1 0-0 3, Ty Bunkoske 1 0-2 2, Mason Ferron 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 7-13 48.
WINONA — Jackson Nibbelink 9 3-3 22, Ethan Prodzinski 5 1-1 13, Parker Jones 2 1-2 5, AJ Appiceli 1 2-4 4, Austin Mylnczak 3 0-0 6, Jasper Hedin 1 0-1 5, Sam Kanne 3 1-1 8, Gant Wollan 3 0-2 6, Nate McEntaffer 1 01 2. Totals: 29 8-14 71.
3-pointers: BD 7 (Boschert 3, Helbing 1, Sharkey 1, Soto 1, Abel 1), Winona 5 (Nibbelink 1, Hedin 1, Kanne 1, Prodzinski 2). Total fouls: BD 13, Winona 18. Fouled out: None.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.