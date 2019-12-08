The Badger North Conference didn’t do the Beaver Dam prep boys basketball team any favors in scheduling the Golden Beavers to play against DeForest, Waunakee and Reedsburg to open up league play this season.
Those are the top three teams in the conference and it started with the Norskies on Saturday night. The Golden Beavers never backed down even though they lost 87-75. If coach Tim Ladron ever wore one during games, he’d be tipping his cap to the Norskies because the young Golden Beavers gave them everything they had, they just came up a little bit short.
But it’s still early in the season as Beaver Dam is now 1-2 overall and 0-1 to open up Badger Conference play.
“Especially with how young we are, we’re probably not going to peak right now,” Ladron said. “It’s hopefully going to be sooner rather than later, but it might be January before we start clicking on all cylinders. I can’t fault our guys’ effort. I thought we played well. We just got beat by a really good team tonight. That sort of is what it is.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re a good team, you’re young or you’re a veteran team. Sometimes you just get beat by a good team. They’re a good team and they beat us tonight.”
Trailing 71-55, Beaver Dam’s Nate Abel drained two free throws with 7 minutes, 52 seconds left that started an 18-4 run. It was capped off with two triples by Abel and three layups by Alex Soto – his last one was a steal and a layup to cut the deficit to 75-73 with 3:50 left to go.
“He’s really coming into his own really quickly for us,” Ladron said of Soto. “He’s had a couple really good games in a row here. He just does everything. We ask him to guard the best guy on the floor, he rebounds and he’s learning how to score at this level, which is impressive especially being a sophomore.”
Saturday night the best player for the Norskies (2-0, 1-0) was Trey Schroeder, who as the quarterback of the DeForest football team, led the Norskies to a WIAA Division 2 state championship this past fall. The senior, four-year varsity player put up eight points in a 12-2 run in the final three minutes of the game to reserve the double-digit victory for the Norskies.
“They have the guy that’s probably going to be the player of the year in Trey Schroeder,” Ladron said. “He’s a four-year varsity kid. He’s talented and physically strong. He’s going to make plays for them. You’ve got a kid like that with that type of experience that gives you an edge right away.”
Schroeder tied Abel as the leading scorer of the night with 24 points. Abel also had seven rebounds while Soto put up 20 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Beaver Dam’s ability to shoot from down town also contributed to having a close contest with the Norskies. Abel (three), Broden Boschert (three) and Tyler Bunkoske (two) combined to drop eight of the nine triples for the Golden Beavers.
“For us, our ability to shoot the 3 is a difference maker for us,” Ladron said. “It allows us because of our lack of size to force defenses to come out and play us, then we’re able to get to the lane and get some baskets inside. I thought Alex and Nate too (shot well). Then Ty had a couple nice buckets inside because guys are overplaying us that we’re able to get there. It’s a sign of growth for us.”
Boschert finished with 16 points and six rebounds, but was held to just two points in the second half. Bunkoske scored all 10 of his points in the second half as eight of them came in the first five minutes of the half to cut the then deficit to 48-42 with 13:15 left.
The first half was back and forth as Beaver Dam went into halftime trailing 36-30.
Ladron said his young team – that carries three seniors, two juniors and six sophomores – doesn’t have much size on the team.
To combat that Beaver Dam tried to play a fast-paced game against the Norskies and it worked for the most part. However, Ladron said his team was outrebounded in the final six minutes, which allowed DeForest to run away with the game.
Schroeder (24), Deven Magli (14), Mas Weisbrod (12), Jahyl Bonds (11) and Colby Hartig all scored in double digits for the Norskies.
“We’re obviously giving up a lot of points right now and 87 is too many,” Ladron said. “Obviously at the pace we’re trying to play at, we’re going to give up more points than we normally would because we’re trying to play fast because of our size. We’ve got to do a little bit better job defensively and a little bit better job on the glass.
“Offensively, we’ve been really good this early in the year. We’ve got multiple guys scoring in double digits and we’ve got a bunch of guys that can go off at any night. I’m really happy on the offensive end. We’ve got to keep grinding away on the defensive end.”
