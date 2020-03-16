BOYS HOOPS: Beaver Dam's Nate Abel, Broden Boschert picked as all-Badger North

Boschert was a pretty clear-cut honoree as well, coming a couple points shy of landing on the second team.

He also was selfless this year, taking on the role of playing more inside — on both ends — instead of being more perimeter-oriented like he’s been in the past due to the fact the Golden Beavers lacked much height, or for that matter length as well, up and down the roster.

“Because of who we were with our size limitations, he had to change his role more than anybody I think I’ve (ever) coached. He was always a guard and defended guards and because of who we were now he was guarding bigger kids.

“He can score in bunches but what he did for us on the boards was a huge factor. Everything we asked him to do he did it — and he did it well. And I think that not only shows what kind of talent he has but also his mental toughness.”

Beaver Dam, which celebrated season No. 100 in 2019-20, finished the year 11-13 after losing 87-57 to Glendale Nicolet, the defending Division 2 state champions, in the regional semifinals on March 6.