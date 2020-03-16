BOYS HOOPS: Beaver Dam's Nate Abel, Broden Boschert picked as all-Badger North

Tim Ladron knew it. Turns out, the rest of the Badger North Conference knew it, too.
The coach of Beaver Dam’s prep boys basketball team had to do very little on the debate floor in order to convince his peers that Golden Beavers’ junior guard Nate Abel was deserving of first team all-conference honors. His case was stated loud and clear on the hardwood throughout the season.
“The way the voting came out,” Ladron said Monday afternoon, “it was pretty obvious the coaches thought that Nate was an easy first-teamer. He was kind of a no-doubter.
“He does a lot of things really well and we relied on him to do a lot for us on both ends of the floor.”
Abel was joined on the awards list by teammate Broden Boschert, a senior guard who garnered honorable mention.
The stats put up by both were not modest. Abel averaged 21.0 points per game counting all 24 games — not just conference games — while also adding 5.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Boschert, meantime, put up 16.1 points and 7.0 rebounds per game and had six double-doubles on the year — one every four games.
“Offensively,” Ladron said of Abel, “he was the most gifted player in the conference. And I don’t really think it was very close. And in the second half of the year he took his game to another level on the defensive end and really proved that he’s a really good all-around player. I didn’t have to do a whole lot of arguing for Nate.”
Boschert was a pretty clear-cut honoree as well, coming a couple points shy of landing on the second team.
He also was selfless this year, taking on the role of playing more inside — on both ends — instead of being more perimeter-oriented like he’s been in the past due to the fact the Golden Beavers lacked much height, or for that matter length as well, up and down the roster.
“Because of who we were with our size limitations, he had to change his role more than anybody I think I’ve (ever) coached. He was always a guard and defended guards and because of who we were now he was guarding bigger kids.
“He can score in bunches but what he did for us on the boards was a huge factor. Everything we asked him to do he did it — and he did it well. And I think that not only shows what kind of talent he has but also his mental toughness.”
Beaver Dam, which celebrated season No. 100 in 2019-20, finished the year 11-13 after losing 87-57 to Glendale Nicolet, the defending Division 2 state champions, in the regional semifinals on March 6.
But the Golden Beavers were 9-5 over the second half of the year, rescuing their season from despair following a 2-8 start. That good 14-game stretch to close things out included a road win over DeForest, which at the time was ranked in the top-10 of the D2 WisSports.net coaches poll.
On Senior Night in an 85-53 win over Portage on Feb. 21, Boschert was 5-of-8 on 3-pointers while Abel was 4-of-6, combining for nine of the program-record 19 3s that Beaver Dam made in that game. The previous mark was 17, set last year in a game against Baraboo.
Abel, who received honorable mention all-state accolades in Division 2 from the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association, hen scored 40 points in a 79-58 win over Port Washington the next night, which is the fourth-best single-game scoring performance in program history. He made eight 3s in that game, tied for second-most in a game in program history.
Not to be outdone — well, he was still outdone by a little — Boschert poured in 37 points in Beaver Dam’s 79-60 win over West Bend East on March 3 in the regional finals, the fifth-best single-game scoring effort in program history.
Abel, who also had 36 points in a game against Reedsburg this season for the 7th-best single-game mark, had nine rebounds against Port Washington. Boschert had 14 rebounds vs. West Bend East, which matched the 14 he had in a game against Reedsburg earlier in the year and is tied for the 10th-best single-game effort on the glass in program history.
The 121 free throws Abel made this year are 5th most in a season in program history, and he and sophomore Ty Bunkoske both made 55 3s on the year, tying for the seventh most in a single year in program history. Boschert made 68 3s, the second most in a season.
Other notable program marks set this year include 243 made 3s by the team, the most in a season; an average of 65.3 points per game, which is third-best; eight steals by sophomore guard Brady Helbing in a 71-48 loss to Winona (Minn.) on Dec. 26 at the Lewiston Auto Holiday Classic held at Winona State University; and Abel’s shooting percentage of 40.1 on 3-pointers, which is 10th-best.
