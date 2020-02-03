BOYS HOOPS: Beaver Dam's winning streak reaches five with non-conference victory over Mosinee

For the last 40 seconds of the first half, Alex Soto shadowed Luke Spink like a hawk. The 5-foot-11 sophomore guard on Beaver Dam’s prep boys basketball team was doing all he could to keep Mosinee’s leading scorer, who had 13 points at the time, from getting the ball.

Mission accomplished. And what resulted was a desperation heave at the buzzer by one of Spink’s teammates that came nowhere close to going in.

The Golden Beavers still trailed the Indians by five at the break, but that sequence going into the locker room felt like a turning point in the game.

“It was a finally a stop, for one thing,” Golden Beavers coach Tim Ladron said. “We were just trying to outscore them for a while.”

The Indians were indeed on a roll in the first half, with 42 points to show for it. But buoyed by that big defensive sequence to end the half, the Golden Beavers had some confidence that the final 18 minutes would be different.

And they were.