BOYS HOOPS: Beaver Dam's winning streak reaches five with non-conference victory over Mosinee

For the last 40 seconds of the first half, Alex Soto shadowed Luke Spink like a hawk. The 5-foot-11 sophomore guard on Beaver Dam’s prep boys basketball team was doing all he could to keep Mosinee’s leading scorer, who had 13 points at the time, from getting the ball.
Mission accomplished. And what resulted was a desperation heave at the buzzer by one of Spink’s teammates that came nowhere close to going in.
The Golden Beavers still trailed the Indians by five at the break, but that sequence going into the locker room felt like a turning point in the game.
“It was a finally a stop, for one thing,” Golden Beavers coach Tim Ladron said. “We were just trying to outscore them for a while.”
The Indians were indeed on a roll in the first half, with 42 points to show for it. But buoyed by that big defensive sequence to end the half, the Golden Beavers had some confidence that the final 18 minutes would be different.
And they were.
Beaver Dam opened the second half by scoring 15 of the first 19 points to go in front for the first time since midway through the first half and then answered when Mosinee punched back, going on another big run to retake the lead for good in an 80-73, non-conference victory Monday night that extended the Golden Beavers’ winning streak to five.
“At the start of the second half we said, ‘One stop and one bucket,’” Ladron said of the mindset the Golden Beavers leaned on in order to not let the Indians stay hot. “They were really good offensively, especially in the first half — we couldn’t stop them.
“We really needed to dig in defensively.”
Beaver Dam (7-8) did just that. Spink, who finished with 28 points in all, had just two during a 15-2 run — Mosinee’s Clyde Kowalksi scored the first points of the second half — for the Golden Beavers that gave them a 52-46 lead.
Meantime, Ty Bunkoske scored off a turnover for his points of the game to start the run and Alex Soto followed with a 3-pointer from the left wing to cut the deficit to 44-42. After Spink’s basket made it a two-possession game again, Broden Boschert answered with a 3 from the right wing and Nate Abel scored in transition, giving Beaver Dam a 47-46 lead with 13:40 to play — its first advantage since leading 18-17 with 9:40 remaining in the first half.
Boschert hit another 3 — he connected for five of Beaver Dam’s 12 3s in the game — and Abel scored again in transition to close out the run.
Then after Mosinee (10-5) responded with a 9-2 run to go in front 55-54, Bunkoske answered with five straight points — on a drive to the basket and 3 from the left wing — followed by Soto’s 3 from the right corner, making it 62-55 with 7:17 left.
The closest the Indians got after that was within five, on two separate occasions. And they never trailed by less than six following Spink’s basket that made it 67-62 with 5:35 remaining.
Defense played a big part in the Golden Beavers’ ability to ultimately erase what at its biggest was a 28-18 deficit following a basket by Spink — who entered averaging 19.4 points per game — with 7:09 left in the first half.
But balance on offense was equally as important, with four players — Boschert (25 points), Abel (23), Bunkoske (11) and Soto (10) — all finishing in double figures and Brady Helbing adding seven.
Boschert also had 10 rebounds for a double-double, while Bunkoske had five assists and Helbing and Abel had four apiece.
“Obviously most nights we're going to get scoring from Nate and scoring from Broden, and Ty’s been really consistent,” Ladron said of a trio that was averaging 21.1, 15.7 and 11.9 points per game coming in. “Getting Alex at 10 tonight was important.
“I think it all comes from ball movement — we moved the ball pretty well. We had some things offensively that we wanted to run against them — we didn’t think they defended real well on film — and I thought we did a pretty good job of getting to those things tonight.”
Beaver Dam also did a good job of taking care of the basketball, winning the turnover battle 14-4.
In the end, whittling away a little bit at the 10-point deficit and then that last defensive stop before halftime proved critical.
The Golden Beavers had weathered the storm.
“Only being down five with the way they shot, we felt pretty good,” Ladron said. “But we knew we needed to ramp it up defensively. I thought we did just enough.”
What else the Golden Beavers did was avoid a hangover following Friday night’s impressive 59-57 victory over DeForest, at the time the ninth-ranked team in Division 2 according to the Associated Press, but now unranked following the upset-loss.
“This was a test for us,” Ladron said of trying to sustain the momentum gained from the win over the Norskies. “I don’t think our energy was great in the first five, six minutes. But we figured it out. We’ll take any win we can get.”
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.