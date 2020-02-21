BOYS HOOPS: Beaver Dam sets single-game program record for 3-pointers on Senior Night, blows out Portage

Portage trimmed its 25-point halftime deficit to 19 early on in the second half when it was 43-24, but a basket by Abel followed by 3s from Boschert and Ferron pushed it back to 25 again at 51-26 and Beaver Dam’s lead only grew from there.

Boschert’s 3 from the left wing 3:40 remaining tied the old record of 17, set last year vs. Baraboo. Then it was a 3 by Sharkey with 2 minutes to go that broke it and a 3 by Kuhl with 1:35 left that set the new mark.

For Boschert’s part, it was a much better night individually than even he imagined — given Tuesday night’s injury.

“It was worse than what it has been before so it really gave me a good scare,” he said of the bone fragments in his elbow causing him enough pain that he had to go to the doctor and make sure there hadn’t been more damage done.

He got the all clear and after a day of rest he was good to go.

“I shot a couple times in warm-ups (tonight) and it kind of locked up a little bit and I was a little nervous, but then it loosened up pretty good. I was like, ‘All right, it should be fine — I won’t shoot a ton.’”

So much for that notion. He shot it enough to lead the way into the record books.