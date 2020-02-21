BOYS HOOPS: Beaver Dam sets single-game program record for 3-pointers on Senior Night, blows out Portage

Nate Abel was the first one to hit from beyond the arc for Beaver Dam’s prep boys basketball team Friday night against Portage. He was also the second one.
Then it was Broden Boschert’s turn. Then Ty Bunkoske’s turn.
And so on.
By the end of the Golden Beavers’ 85-53 Badger North Conference victory over the Warriors, eight players in all had made 3-pointers for a combined 19 of them — a program record by two.
It just so happened to be Senior Night, too.
And Boschert, who aggravated a middle school elbow injury in Tuesday night’s loss at Sauk Prairie and initially was unsure if he’d be able to play, led the charge from 3-point land.
The senior — one of four along with Mason Ferron, Eli Wilke and four-year team manager Andrew Wallace (who was honored at halftime) — connected for a team-high five triples, accounting for all 15 of his points in the game.
“It was pretty awesome, especially because everybody was on,” Boschert said of the record-setting night. “We were looking pretty good (early on) and then we just kept on shooting it well throughout the whole game. I thought we’d fizzle out a little bit — but we didn’t.”
The Golden Beavers (8-12, 4-9 Badger North) made 10 3s in the first half alone, and paired with the five 2s and three free throws they also made, it gave them a 43-18 lead at the break.
In fact, 21 of Beaver Dam’s first 23 points were on 3s and as Portage (2-17, 1-12) fell behind 23-6 in the first 9-plus minutes of the game.
“There is a necessity there because of who we are (size-wise),” Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron said of being so perimeter oriented, “but it’s also because we’ve got good shooters.
“We’ve got 11 guys on the team who shoot the three and we’re comfortable with any of those 11 letting it rip at any time.”
Beaver Dam let it rip to the tune of an eye-popping 46.3 percent (19-of-41) from long-range — normally a number good shooting teams struggle to hit from inside the arc.
“It starts with ball movement first,” said Ladron, whose team had assists on 22 of its 29 made field goals overall. “We did a good job of getting to the paint and getting kick outs. When you do something like that, that’s never a one-man thing — it’s everybody. It’s the guys hitting the threes but it’s also the guys finding them.
“When we do that — when we find the open guy — we’re pretty good.”
For posterity, Abel (who led all scorers with 23 points) finished with four 3s, Bunkoske (13 points and five assists) had three of them, Brady Helbing (13 points, five assists, five steals) had two, Marshall Kuhl had two, Alex Soto had one, Evan Sharkey had one and Ferron had one to complement Boschert’s handful.
Portage trimmed its 25-point halftime deficit to 19 early on in the second half when it was 43-24, but a basket by Abel followed by 3s from Boschert and Ferron pushed it back to 25 again at 51-26 and Beaver Dam’s lead only grew from there.
Boschert’s 3 from the left wing 3:40 remaining tied the old record of 17, set last year vs. Baraboo. Then it was a 3 by Sharkey with 2 minutes to go that broke it and a 3 by Kuhl with 1:35 left that set the new mark.
For Boschert’s part, it was a much better night individually than even he imagined — given Tuesday night’s injury.
“It was worse than what it has been before so it really gave me a good scare,” he said of the bone fragments in his elbow causing him enough pain that he had to go to the doctor and make sure there hadn’t been more damage done.
He got the all clear and after a day of rest he was good to go.
“I shot a couple times in warm-ups (tonight) and it kind of locked up a little bit and I was a little nervous, but then it loosened up pretty good. I was like, ‘All right, it should be fine — I won’t shoot a ton.’”
So much for that notion. He shot it enough to lead the way into the record books.
More special to him, though, was that it happened on Senior Night — and that he, Wilke and Ferron all were in the starting line-up and stayed on the floor together for the first 5:40 of the game.
“I’ve been playing with those guys since second grade, so it was pretty awesome to get to start with those guys,” he said.
Added Ladron of Boschert gutting it out, “He’s not 100 percent but he’s a tough kid, he’s not missing this. You’d have to cut his arm off for him not to play.”
Boschert being able to go meant there was no damper on Senior Night.
And a special night it was for Ladron, indeed.
“They’re the type of kids you have to have in a good program — they buy into what we’re doing and they’re team-first guys,” he said. “It takes a special group to be able to accept the amount of youth we have up here. Sometimes you get teams where the older kids are jealous of the younger kids who are up, and these guys welcomed them with open arms from Day One last (season).
“All three of those guys played so well tonight and then obviously Andrew getting the special recognition at halftime is so deserving. It’s just a really, really great group of kids.”
BEAVER DAM 85, PORTAGE 53</&hspag3>
Portage 18 35 — 53
Beaver Dam 43 42 — 85
PORTAGE — (fgm ftm-fta pts) Brett Walker 3 0-0 6, Cooper Roberts 5 3-3 13, Colton Brandsma 1 2-2 5, Kendal Thomson 1 0-0 3, Isaac Paul 2 4-6 8, Matthew Miles 2 4-5 8, Logan Breunig 2 0-0 4, Delnato Sheppard 3 0-1 6. Totals: 19 13-17 53.
BEAVER DAM — Broden Boschert 5 0-0 15, Brady Helbing 5 1-2 13, Marshall Kuhl 2 2-2 8, Alex Soto 1 0-0 3, Evan Sharkey 2 0-2 5, Eil Wilke 1 0-0 2, Ty Bunkoske 4 2-2 13, Nate Abel 8 3-4 23, Mason Ferron 1 0-0 3. Totals: 29 8-12 85.
3-pointers: Port 2 (Brandsma 1, Thomson 1), BD 19 (Boschert 5, Helbing 2, Kuhl 2, Soto 1, Sharkey 1, Bunkoske 3, Abel 4, Ferron 1). Total fouls: Port 15, BD 17. Fouled out: None.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.