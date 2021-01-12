BOYS HOOPS: Beaver Dam suffers first loss of season, falling on the road to Div. 1 honorable mention Janesville Parker

Things started out very well for the Beaver Dam prep boys basketball team Tuesday night at Janesville Parker. Unfortunately for the Golden Beavers, they ended in the opposite fashion.

The Golden Beavers led 23-13 before not scoring over the final 6 ½ minutes of the first half, and while they still held a one-point advantage at the break, the momentum was gone and wouldn’t return as they suffered their first defeat of the 2020-21 campaign with a 69-56 road loss to the Vikings.

Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron chalked it up to a difficult match-up and, perhaps, some fatigue from the current gauntlet his team is running through.

“To be honest,” he said of Tuesday’s loss, “I think it’s probably more just how good Parker is and the match-ups they have against us.”

Parker, which garnered honorable mention in Division 1 in this week’s Associated Press poll, was able to capitalize on the big size advantage it had over Beaver Dam, the ninth-ranked team in Division 2.

Brenden Weis, a 6-foot-6 senior who came in averaging a team-best 16.3 points per game, nearly matched that with 14 in this one and he was complemented in part by nine points from 6-7 junior Jacob Nabor, who entered averaging 10.5 points per game.