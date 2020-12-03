BOYS HOOPS: Beaver Dam ties one program record, sets another in season-opening blowout win over Baraboo

The Beaver Dam prep boys basketball team tied a program record for least amount of points allowed in a game during Thursday night’s season opener against Baraboo.

It was a defensive effort that, however impressive, was far from necessary as the offense tickled the twine early and often en route to a 77-25 victory over Baraboo — which also set a record, creating a new mark for largest margin of victory (52 points) to surpass the old mark of 46 points in a victory over Sheboygan Falls in the 1965-66 season.

Thursday's game, though it was against the Badger North Conference rival Thunderbirds, was a non-conference affair because the conference is not sanctioning a season this winter because of the pandemic — a decision made because some teams in the league aren’t playing until January and others might not play at all.

Beaver Dam raced to a 20-2 lead before Baraboo’s Justin Phillip made a 3-pointer with 9 minutes left in the first half to get Baraboo out of neutral.

But the Golden Beavers led 46-13 at the break, thanks to 15 points from NCAA Division II Michigan Tech-bound Nate Abel, nine from Evan Sharkey (on a trio of 3-pointers) and eight from Brady Helbing.