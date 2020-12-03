BOYS HOOPS: Beaver Dam ties one program record, sets another in season-opening blowout win over Baraboo

The Beaver Dam prep boys basketball team tied a program record for least amount of points allowed in a game during Thursday night’s season opener against Baraboo.
It was a defensive effort that, however impressive, was far from necessary as the offense tickled the twine early and often en route to a 77-25 victory over Baraboo — which also set a record, creating a new mark for largest margin of victory (52 points) to surpass the old mark of 46 points in a victory over Sheboygan Falls in the 1965-66 season.
Thursday's game, though it was against the Badger North Conference rival Thunderbirds, was a non-conference affair because the conference is not sanctioning a season this winter because of the pandemic — a decision made because some teams in the league aren’t playing until January and others might not play at all.
Beaver Dam raced to a 20-2 lead before Baraboo’s Justin Phillip made a 3-pointer with 9 minutes left in the first half to get Baraboo out of neutral.
But the Golden Beavers led 46-13 at the break, thanks to 15 points from NCAA Division II Michigan Tech-bound Nate Abel, nine from Evan Sharkey (on a trio of 3-pointers) and eight from Brady Helbing.
Jaykee Williams, Owen Nachtigal and Phillip had three points apiece to lead the Thunderbirds prior to halftime.
Abel finished with 17 points in the contest while Helbing, Sharkey and Ty Bunkoske had a dozen apiece. Alex Soto added nine points.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, only the players, coaches, game officials, school officials and media organization DailyDodge.com — the web outlet for radio station WBEV/WXRO, which simulcast the radio broadcast of the game with the livestream of it on the web — were allowed into Thursday night's game.
No fans or parents were allowed to attend, and the school also did not allow the Daily Citizen into the building to cover the game.
