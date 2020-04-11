BOYS HOOPS: Beaver Dam's Abel, Columbus' Emler, Randolph's Moldenhauer named Daily Citizen's All-Area Players of Year

Abel said his work ethic allowed for his teammates to trust him with the ball.

“You put all these hours in working out so you know when you get the ball in your hands and you practice, it’s not thinking about it, it’s going out and doing it," he said.

Abel said his basketball IQ is a big reason for his individual success, which in turn helps out the team. His instincts are something that can't be taught.

“I don’t think a lot of players have the kind of characteristic that I have,” he said. “I can see the game where a lot of people can’t — passing, angles, when to shoot, when not to, and not just on the basketball court, but also being smart outside of it with school, being a leader, getting my teammates a shot when I need to and all that good stuff.”

Emler had the same feelings about getting his team involved because he knew if more of his teammates were contributing, then team success would come. Emler led the Cardinals at 20.1 points a game, while senior Alex Campbell was second at 10.5 points per game and junior Ryan Schulte was third at 10 points per contest.