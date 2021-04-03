BOYS HOOPS: Beaver Dam's Abel, Hustisford's Kuehl tabbed as co-Area Players of the Year

Nate Abel can dunk, he just didn’t dunk in games.
The 6-foot-2 guard on Beaver Dam’s prep boys basketball team didn’t have to because of the many other ways he could get the job done. (And, he joked, because he always wanted to make sure and get two points the easier way so as to not risk upsetting Golden Beavers head coach Tim Ladron if he missed a dunk try.)
The same can’t be said — that he didn’t dunk in games — of Dylan Kuehl, Hustisford’s lengthy 6-foot-6 forward who made a living playing above the rim.
But the one thing the two had in common is that they were both dominant all year long, filling the stat sheet not just in points but in pretty much every other area as well. And for their efforts in the 2020-21 season — a season that will go down in the history books unlike any before it because of all that the COVID-19 pandemic did to impact it — Abel and Kuehl have been selected as the Daily Citizen’s All-Area co-Players of the Year.
“You just have to get to your spots and take what the defense gives to you,” Abel said of averaging 26.4 points per game thanks to his ability to shoot it from pretty much anywhere this side of half-court but also thanks to his ability to readily break down defenses off the dribble. “If I’m open from 30 feet I’m going to shoot it because I trust in my abilities to hit those shots, and my teammates do as well. That’s just kind of how it goes.”
How it went for Abel most nights is that he was on fire — from everywhere on the floor. Never was that more evident than when he poured in a program-record 47 points — eclipsing the old mark of 45 accomplished twice by Dick Imme in the 1966-67 season — during the Golden Beavers’ 88-63 victory over Janesville Craig on Feb. 1.
“I don’t really know how to describe it, but you just know,” Abel said of what it feels like to be in the zone. “If you’re hitting shots and you’re going (good), not only are your teammates going to find you but when you get to your spots you just know you’re going.”
Kuehl’s spot on the floor was right down the lane and to the rim, a path that led him to a mark of 22.8 points per game and his Falcons to the WIAA Division 5 state championship — the program’s first state title in its first-ever trip to the tournament.
Kuehl, who also averaged 8.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest, said dunking never got boring despite the fact it seemingly came so easy for him.
“No, never,” he said. “Every team we play knows that that’s what I’m going to want to do.
“Every time I get the ball, I head down, look at the rim and that’s where I’m trying to go.”
Kuehl’s dunking prowess — he slammed it through a total of 61 times for more than 20% (102) of his 478 points on the year — had a ripple effect as well.
“The dunks definitely get my adrenaline going — gets my whole game and makes my defense a lot better,” he said, also adding that “My teammates feed off of that and they play a lot better.
“But if I can’t get to the rim, that just means more opportunities for my teammates to score if I drive and dish.
Even Abel, who didn’t play against Kuehl at all this year but has played against him plenty over the years on the AAU circuit, took notice of Kuehl’s dunking.
The Beaver Dam senior didn’t get to see many of Kuehl’s highlights throughout the 2020-21 season, but he did catch the big man performing on state-wide TV during the Falcons’ 69-35 thrashing of Chippewa Falls McDonnell Catholic Central in the state title game.
So when Kuehl was asked if he had a favorite dunk from the year, Abel didn’t hesitate to interrupt and offer his opinion.
“If I had to say,” Abel said, “I would say the 360 he did in the state championship.”
Kuehl agreed, adding that the whole second half was a memory he’ll never forget, turning the state title game into a dunk contest between him and 6-foot-9 teammate Alex Eggleston as the Falcons’ ran out the final 18 minutes in spectacular fashion after leading 37-16 at the break.
“It was awesome,” Kuehl said. “It was just one after another — they just kept coming.”
Perhaps even more impressive than Kuehl’s night-in, night-out highlight-reel performances was that he compiled them while hardly ever running into the kind of foul trouble that can come with being whistled for too many charges — a common problem for players who put their head down and muscle their way to the rim.
“Between my junior year and my senior year, that was my main thing to work on,” he said.
It paid off, helping him to a monster final season in which he went over 1,000 career points, ending with a program record 1,438.
And hard work also paid off for Abel, who added averages of 5.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.1 steals per game to his resume while leading Beaver Dam to a 17-8 mark going up against the most difficult schedule in the area.
In addition to Abel’s single-game scoring record performance, he also finishes out his time in high school as Beaver Dam’s career scoring leader (1,469 points) by a margin of 66 points over 2017 graduate Garrett Nelson.
Abel got to the mountaintop thanks to a program-record single-season scoring mark of 661 points, well clear of the second-most (534) put up by Nelson in 2015-16. Among Abel’s best single-game scoring efforts from this campaign were the 47 points vs. Craig as well as four others that rank in the top-10 in program history — he had 41 in a win over Oshkosh North on Dec. 29 to tie with two others for third, scored 39 on two separate occasions for seventh, and put up 37 vs. DeForest to tie with two others for eighth.
Additionally:
- His 52 steals were the fourth most in a single season in the 101-year history of the program.
- He tied the program-record for free-throw percentage in a game, minimum 10 attempts, by going a perfect 18-of-18 in an 80-64 win over Janesville Craig (although his 18 made attempts were four and five more, respectively, than the two he’s tied with).
- The 88.9% he shot from the free throw line is the second-best in a single season, behind only the 91.0% that Tal Diekvoss shot it from the charity stripe in the 2007-08 season.
- Abel’s 26.4 points per game is the most per game in a season, passing Imme’s mark of 24.7 from 1966-67.
- The 10 3-pointers Abel made vs. Oshkosh North is second-best in a single game, one off the all-time mark.
- Abel finishes his career with the second-most free throws (321) and second-best free throw percentage (84.3) in Beaver Dam history.
All along the way, Abel knew he was leaving his mark in the program’s record books. He just chose not to dwell on it, instead centering his attention on winning games and getting better as a team and as a player.
“It’s just a game-by-game mentality and you’ve just got to be humble in the process,” he said. “You kind of realize stuff as games go on, and the season goes on, but you’ve just got to stay humble.”
The two area stars will now take their games up north, where unlike in high school or even on the AAU circuit, they will be seeing a lot more of each other as friendly rivals in the NCAA Division II Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
Abel is headed to Michigan Tech in Houghton while Kuehl will be joining his brother, Justin, at Northern Michigan University in Marquette, two schools separated by 90 miles along Lake Superior in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
Other players from the state who have officially committed to one of those schools include the 6-foot-9 Dawson Nordgaard (Tech) from West De Pere, whose dad, Jeff, starred for Dick Bennett’s UW-Green Bay program in the mid-1990s before being picked by the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the 1996 NBA Draft; as well as Kimberly’s Jackson Dudeck (NMU) and Wauwatosa East’s Brian Parzych (NMU), who dueled in the Division 1 state title game won by Tosa East, 62-44.
Other honors for Abel this postseason include All-State in Division 2 — even though Beaver Dam was bumped up to D1 for the postseason because of teams that sat out this winter due to the pandemic — according to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association and high honorable mention accolades on the Associated Press All-State list. High honorable mention recipients — as opposed to just honorable mention recipients — went to players who received at least one vote for a place on the first, second, third or fourth teams.
Kuehl was an All-State selection in Division 5 by the WBCA but got snubbed by the AP despite a resume that merited inclusion.
“There are many things that make Dylan a special player,” Husty coach Otto Hopfinger said. “He has worked extremely hard to become an amazing player. But he also understands that to be a truly great player you need the help of your teammates, and that may be the biggest key to his success.
“Special players are able to make all those around them better and with what this team was able to accomplish this year, having everyone step up their game to the highest level at the highest level, I think Dylan showed how special a player he really is.”
Similarly, Abel, who Ladron said spent more time practicing on his own than anyone he’s coached, separated himself with his work ethic.
“He has a tremendous committment to the game and making himself a better player and athlete,” Ladron added. “No one outworks Nate.”