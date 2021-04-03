BOYS HOOPS: Beaver Dam's Abel, Hustisford's Kuehl tabbed as co-Area Players of the Year

Nate Abel can dunk, he just didn’t dunk in games.

The 6-foot-2 guard on Beaver Dam’s prep boys basketball team didn’t have to because of the many other ways he could get the job done. (And, he joked, because he always wanted to make sure and get two points the easier way so as to not risk upsetting Golden Beavers head coach Tim Ladron if he missed a dunk try.)

The same can’t be said — that he didn’t dunk in games — of Dylan Kuehl, Hustisford’s lengthy 6-foot-6 forward who made a living playing above the rim.

But the one thing the two had in common is that they were both dominant all year long, filling the stat sheet not just in points but in pretty much every other area as well. And for their efforts in the 2020-21 season — a season that will go down in the history books unlike any before it because of all that the COVID-19 pandemic did to impact it — Abel and Kuehl have been selected as the Daily Citizen’s All-Area co-Players of the Year.