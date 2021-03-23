BOYS HOOPS: Beaver Dam's Abel named AP All-State; St. John's Podziemski Player of Year, St. Cat's Bennett Coach of Year

Bennett, who started for his father, Jack, on UW-Stevens Point’s 2004 and ’05 NCAA Division III national championship teams, usually prefers to stay out of the limelight. But he admitted that this honor is especially meaningful to him.

“Absolutely,” he said. “I know how many great coaches have come through this state. I am truly humbled because I grew up in this state. This state is very near and dear to my heart. I made connections that are going to last me a lifetime. So when I look around at the coaches who got this award – and have not gotten this award — I go, ‘Holy cow, I don’t belong with these guys!’ ”

Based on what he overcame with his players during the last year, Bennett is not likely to encounter many people who agree with him.

On the night of March 12, 2020, St. Catherine’s extended its record to 25-0 with a hard-fought sectional semifinal victory over Delafield St. John’s Northwestern Academies. Led by the All-State backcourt of Tyrese Hunter and Kamari McGee, it appeared likely that the Angels would go on to win the 15th state championship in the history of this storied program.