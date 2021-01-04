BOYS HOOPS: Big run to end 1st half carries Columbus to first win of year over new rival Fall River

FALL RIVER — Given the pandemic and all that it meant for life in 2020, there were plenty of people who were happy to see the calendar turn from 2020 to 2021.

Count members of the Columbus prep boys basketball team among them — although for them, it had more to do with the results on the floor than anything else.

The Cardinals were winless in three tries to begin this season but thanks to a big run to end the first half Monday night against Fall River, they’re now off the schneid, having claimed a 59-47 victory over the Pirates in a contest between rival communities that hasn’t taken place since at least the mid-1980s.

Columbus is hoping this win is a springboard to better things in the 2021 portion of the season than the 2020 part of it.

“Yeah,” Columbus coach Ben Schambow said, “I hope so.”

“We played three tight games before we got up here,” he added of losses to Watertown as well as ranked teams in Wisconsin Dells and Randolph, all by nine points or less. “Now we finally got that first win under our belt. It was important to play good opponents to start the year off, considering who is in our conference.