BOYS HOOPS: Big run to end 1st half carries Columbus to first win of year over new rival Fall River

FALL RIVER — Given the pandemic and all that it meant for life in 2020, there were plenty of people who were happy to see the calendar turn from 2020 to 2021.
Count members of the Columbus prep boys basketball team among them — although for them, it had more to do with the results on the floor than anything else.
The Cardinals were winless in three tries to begin this season but thanks to a big run to end the first half Monday night against Fall River, they’re now off the schneid, having claimed a 59-47 victory over the Pirates in a contest between rival communities that hasn’t taken place since at least the mid-1980s.
Columbus is hoping this win is a springboard to better things in the 2021 portion of the season than the 2020 part of it.
“Yeah,” Columbus coach Ben Schambow said, “I hope so.”
“We played three tight games before we got up here,” he added of losses to Watertown as well as ranked teams in Wisconsin Dells and Randolph, all by nine points or less. “Now we finally got that first win under our belt. It was important to play good opponents to start the year off, considering who is in our conference.
“We’re just trying to build, one practice and one game at a time. We’re trying to get guys minutes and trying to figure out rotations. Offensively, chemistry is a big thing. And tonight the tempo was way, way off. We did exactly what (the Pirates) wanted us to do on offense, which was take quick, bad, terrible shots. And then we didn’t make any free throws.”
But what the Cardinals (1-3) did do was enough to come away victorious.
Trailing 12-11 with 9 minutes, 57 seconds to go in the first half, the Cardinals shifted into gear, going on a 24-3 run to go into halftime ahead 33-15.
“We ran the offense,” Schambow said of what fueled that surge. “We were setting good screens and we were patient. Our success in the last couple years has come from our patience. The ball moved. Six or seven or eight passes turns into lay-ups; one pass or no passes turns into a bad jump shot, which is basically as good as a turnover.”
Fall River (4-5) did its best to rally midway through the second half, going on a 12-2 run — Sam Osterhaus book-ended the burst with an and-one and a 3-pointer from the left corner sandwiched around an and-one by Clay Blevins and a 3 by Barrett Nelson — to trim a 42-21 deficit down to 44-33 with 11:30 to play.
But that was the Pirates only real threat after falling into a big hole over the final 9-plus minutes of the first half.
“That is just the way we’ve played this year,” Fall River coach Arnie Oelke said. “We have looked very good for 3-4 minute stretches and then we’ll have that stretch of 4 or 5 minutes where we just are not in sync — offensively or defensively. We kind of show our youth a little bit at times and don’t always make the greatest decisions.”
Free throw shooting—the Pirates were 13-of-31 from the charity stripe—and missed bunnies were also an Achilles heel for Fall River on this night.
“That’s a big difference,” Oelke said. “We have just not found the bottom of the hole all year long. If you look at our scores, we’ve struggled scoring this year. I think we’re capable of it, but it hasn’t all clicked yet for us.
“The ceiling’s high for us yet. We’ve got a lot of young guys and new faces this year, we’ve just got to bring it all together.”
The same can be said for Columbus, which still has a ways to go according to Schambow.
The Cardinals open Capitol North Conference play tonight at talented Lake Mills, and they’re hoping to get the same kind of balanced scoring they got against Fall River.
Team-leading scorer Will Cotter had 10 points on Monday night, but the senior had to sit for the final 10 minutes because of an ankle injury.
It was a joint effort in terms of picking up the slack, as Caden Brunell led the way with 13 points and Aaron Uttech added 10 to give Columbus three players in double figures. Meantime, Colton Brunell had nine points — including a pair of big 3s to answer Fall River’s second-half surge — while Mason Carthew had eight.
It was a winning recipe on this night despite the fact Schambow was less than pleased with his team’s lack of consistency over the course of all 36 minutes.
“We’re quick and we’re fast and we’ve got athletes on the team. We’re just trying to figure out how to put that together where it turns into good team chemistry,” Schambow said. Sometimes we have it and sometimes we don’t. But we’re young. We have a lot of guys who haven’t seen a ton of varsity minutes and we’re still kind of trying to figure out rotations.
“Will’s our anchor. He’s a huge threat for us inside. When you take him off the floor you lose rebounding and you lose scoring and you lose interior defense. We had to figure out a new identity without him on the floor, but luckily enough we had enough of a cushion that I didn’t need to put him back in.”
