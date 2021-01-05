BOYS HOOPS: Big run to end 1st half, coolness in clutch keep Beaver Dam unbeaten with win over DeForest

Seven different ties littered crunch time in the Beaver Dam prep boys basketball team’s first contest of the new year Tuesday night against DeForest, each of them adding just a little more drama to what little by little was shaping up to be a fun finish.
It might never have been if not for the way the Golden Beavers answered the bell after the Norskies delivered a first-round uppercut to the chin.
Their response wasn’t just big.
It was “huge,” coach Tim Ladron said of a 17-4 run over the final 9 minutes of the first half, turning a 10-point deficit into a three-point lead at the break. “That was the difference in the ball game.
“We made some adjustments defensively to some of the things they were getting against us and our guys responded pretty well.”
Indeed they did, and they cashed in on their resilience by being cool in the clutch, pulling away after the game’s final tie with 3 minutes, 55 seconds remaining to win 73-68 and keep their unbeaten season going.
Just like they did in last Tuesday’s 79-75 victory over Oshkosh North, the Golden Beavers won against DeForest despite being shorthanded due to a handful of varsity reserves missing due to COVID-19 quarantine protocols.
And it looked in the early going against the Norskies like the lack of depth might be an issue.
But senior Nate Abel poured in 21 first-half points — he would finish with 37 in the contest to go along with five rebounds and four assists — and freshmen JT Kaul and Jack Jens both hit big 3-pointers in spot duty up from the JV roster, helping keep Beaver Dam on track in the game.
“How about those two freshman?” Ladron said. “That’s six points from those guys that were pretty important.
“JT didn’t play at all against Oshkosh North and he comes out here and knocks down a huge three for us.”
Ladron also credited JV fill-ins Colin Streblow, Quentin Cabreda and Landon Semrau for their role in helping the squad get through being shorthanded on varsity.
“They’ve done an outstanding job of just being great teammates and practicing hard. I’m really proud of those five,” Ladron said.
The Golden Beavers’ (10-0) work was far from over at halftime, though.
They would stretch their lead over the Norskies, who weren’t able to play in November or December because of the pandemic and were on the road for their season-opener Tuesday, to 40-32 on a pull-up jumper by Abel with 2:25 gone by in the second half.
But the Norskies slowly chipped away at that advantage for Beaver Dam and were eventually able to knot things up at 49 on an and-one by Nolan Hawk with 10:36 remaining.
The contest would be tied again at 53, 56, 59 and 61 before a basket in the paint by Brody Hartig with 5:43 to go gave DeForest its only lead of the game at 63-61.
Brady Helbing would answer by driving to the hoop for a difficult basket on Beaver Dam’s ensuing possession, knotting things at 63 with 5:25 left.
And then a 3 by Helbing from the top of the key with 4:26 left made it 66-63 before Hartig answered with a 3 of his own to knot things up at 66.
That would be the last tie of the game because Ty Bunkoske’s lay-up with 3:48 to play gave the Golden Beavers a 68-66 advantage, and then a minute later, Hawk — he led the Norskies with 18 points — was whistled for a technical foul that would send him to the bench for the night and also result in a five-point possession for Beaver Dam.
Abel made the technical free throws for the last of his 37 points in the game and then Helbing canned a 3 from the right wing for the last of his 14 points — all of them coming after halftime.
“We found some things offensively at halftime that we could exploit, and Brady wanted the ball,” Ladron said of the junior, who also had five assists. “That was good to see. He definitely was on the attack in the second half.”
Ladron also had plenty of good things to say ab out Abel, an NCAA Division II Michigan Tech recruit who had 41 points last Tuesday and after this Tuesday’s effort is now averaging 23.5 points per game on the season.
“Obviously, he’s feeling pretty good right now. That might be the understatement of the year,” Ladron said. “Nate made a lot of big plays for us, and they were hounding him all night. And again he did a really good job on the defensive side. I think that’s the one thing that we sort of forget about Nate a little bit is what he does for us other places — his ability to defend and rebound and lead.”
He’s not alone, though — the Golden Beavers, with all their experience and now a flash of potential from the JV squad as well, have been finding a way all season long.
Next up is a talented Waunakee squad at home on Thursday in what will be the Warriors season-opener as well.
It’ll be another big test, albeit one with the bench players back from quarantine, but it’s one the Golden Beavers have shown so far that they’re at the very least prepared for.
“We’ve got a long way to go,” Ladron said when asked if the season is starting to take on a special kind of fell, “but when you talk about all of the things that all of us are going through right now during these times, and the ability of our guys to put that aside and when it comes time to compete, compete — no matter what the situations are … our guys have done a great job of just keeping their heads and plugging through it, knowing that they can compete with anybody.
“As we go through the rest of this year, we’ll be able to rely on some of these things, understanding that we can win tight ball games against good teams.”
BEAVER DAM 73, DEFOREST 68</&hspag3>
DeForest 30 38 — 68
Beaver Dam 33 40 — 73
DEFOREST (fgm ftm-fta pts) — Nolan Hawk 8 1-2 18, Trace Grundahl 3 2-2 10, Max Weisbrod 7 0-1 16, Tim Fredrickson 1 0-0 3, Deven Magli 5 1-1 12, Brody Hartig 4 0-1 9. Totals: 28 4-7 68.
BEAVER DAM — Tyler Bunkoske 4 0-0 11, Brady Helbing 6 0-1 14, Alex Soto 2 0-1 4, JT Kaul 1 0-0 3, Evan Sharkey 0 1-2 1, Nate Abel 11 9-10 37, Jack Jens 1 0-0 3. Totals: 24 10-14 73.
3-pointers: DeFo 8 (Hawk 1, Grundahl 2, Weisbrod 2, Fredrickson 1, Magli 1, Hartig 1), BD 12 (Bunkoske 3, Helbing 2, Kaul 1, Abel 6, Jens 1). Total fouls: DeFo 16, BD 8. Fouled out: Fredrickson.
