BOYS HOOPS: Big run to end 1st half, coolness in clutch keep Beaver Dam unbeaten with win over DeForest

“Obviously, he’s feeling pretty good right now. That might be the understatement of the year,” Ladron said. “Nate made a lot of big plays for us, and they were hounding him all night. And again he did a really good job on the defensive side. I think that’s the one thing that we sort of forget about Nate a little bit is what he does for us other places — his ability to defend and rebound and lead.”

He’s not alone, though — the Golden Beavers, with all their experience and now a flash of potential from the JV squad as well, have been finding a way all season long.

Next up is a talented Waunakee squad at home on Thursday in what will be the Warriors season-opener as well.

It’ll be another big test, albeit one with the bench players back from quarantine, but it’s one the Golden Beavers have shown so far that they’re at the very least prepared for.