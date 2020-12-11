BOYS HOOPS: Big run to end game lifts Beaver Dam to double-digit road win over Reedsburg

Just like in its previous two games, the Beaver Dam prep boys basketball team had the finishing touch Friday night on the road against Reedsburg.
Cool. Calm. Collected.
No panic.
Reedsburg got within two with 6½ minutes remaining on a 3-pointer from the corner by Hunter Wais, but then the well went dry for the home team as the Golden Beavers ended the contest on a 13-2 run to win 68-55 and remain undefeated on the young season.
Beaver Dam’s starting line-up is loaded with experience in NCAA Division II-bound Michigan Tech recruit Nate Abel, a senior, and junior cohorts Brady Helbing, Ty Bunkoske, Alex Soto and Evan Sharkey.
They’re battled-tested by now, and that helped them raise the flag of victory Friday night.
“I don’t think we played great,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron said, “but when it comes down to those last nine minutes and those guys are on the floor that have all that experience, you feel pretty confident in those guys being able to knock down shots and get stops when we need it.”
Beaver Dam (4-0) got 15 points in the second half from Abel, who led all scorers in the game with 21 and also had 11 rebounds for a double-double.
Meantime, Helbing had 18 points and seven assists while Bunkoske had 15 points and five assists.
Marshall Kuhl had nine points, all on 3-pointers, and Alex Soto had four points and five steals.
His steals accounted for almost 25% of Reedsburg’s turnovers in the contest as Beaver Dam won big in that category, turning it over just seven times compared with 19 for Reedsburg.
“One of the formulas, if you will, for us this year has been turnovers,” Ladron said of a key reason for the undefeated start. “When teams are making shots or we’re struggling to finish, it’s nice to win that turnover battle.”
Beaver Dam was also good defensively, allowing Reedsburg star player Zach Bestor to go off for 10 points in the opening minutes of the contest, Ladron said, before clamping down on him the rest of the way in the half and holding him scoreless. Bestor, who like Abel was rated in the top 100 of seniors in the state before the season by the annual Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook, did finish with 20 points.
“We did a really good job making him work for everything,” Ladron said of limiting Bestor after his hot start.
“But I also thought Reedsburg played really well,” Ladron added. “They hit a ton of shots. It was a pretty tight game the whole way through and we pulled away late.”
