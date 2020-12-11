BOYS HOOPS: Big run to end game lifts Beaver Dam to double-digit road win over Reedsburg

Marshall Kuhl had nine points, all on 3-pointers, and Alex Soto had four points and five steals.

His steals accounted for almost 25% of Reedsburg’s turnovers in the contest as Beaver Dam won big in that category, turning it over just seven times compared with 19 for Reedsburg.

“One of the formulas, if you will, for us this year has been turnovers,” Ladron said of a key reason for the undefeated start. “When teams are making shots or we’re struggling to finish, it’s nice to win that turnover battle.”

Beaver Dam was also good defensively, allowing Reedsburg star player Zach Bestor to go off for 10 points in the opening minutes of the contest, Ladron said, before clamping down on him the rest of the way in the half and holding him scoreless. Bestor, who like Abel was rated in the top 100 of seniors in the state before the season by the annual Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook, did finish with 20 points.

“We did a really good job making him work for everything,” Ladron said of limiting Bestor after his hot start.

“But I also thought Reedsburg played really well,” Ladron added. “They hit a ton of shots. It was a pretty tight game the whole way through and we pulled away late.”

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.