BOYS HOOPS: Big run to start game helps Randolph pummel Cmbria-Friesland

Fischer was pleased with how Kohn played alongside Grieger.

“He had a good game,” Fischer said. “Parker is capable of doing that. He came off from that ACL tear in that sectional game. I think he’s still coming to and still getting a feel. He’s improving every day. It’s nice to see him get back into that Parker former there.”

What also hurt the Hilltoppers was senior big man Griffin Hart got into foul trouble mid-first half, allowing Randolph to take advantage inside as well. He finished with two points.

“We just never really got into the flow of the game because of the that,” Smit said of Hart missing time.

Fischer backed up Smit’s words on Hart.

“Griffin is a great player,” Fischer said. “Not only on offense, but on defense, to have him in the lane, he makes it tough on the offense. Having him out in the first half, we tried to take advantage. I didn’t think we did that very well to be honest. That’s credit to Cambria, they hung around there in that first half.”