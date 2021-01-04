BOYS HOOPS: Big run to start game helps Randolph pummel Cmbria-Friesland

RANDOLPH — The Cambria-Friesland prep boys basketball hung with Randolph as much as it could during Monday’s Trailways West Conference game.
But Randolph's Sam Grieger had other ideas as he caught fire behind the arc and helped the Rockets race away for a 68-45 league victory over the Hilltoppers.
“I’m glad he’s on our side,” Randolph coach Tyler Fischer said. “He can definitely knock down some shots. I thought we did a good job of swinging the ball and finding him.”
Grieger finished with 21 points, including four 3-pointers for the Rockets (6-2, 4-0 Trailways West), who are ranked the fourth in Division 5 according to the WisSports.net Coaches Poll.
“Sam is a great player and we knew that coming in,” Cambria-Friesland coach Derrick Smit said. “Obviously, again tonight, he showed how great of player he is. Our game plan was to try to neutralize him. We knew we wouldn’t hold down all the way. Every time Sam broke loose a little bit, he knocked down a big 3 or a big shot.”
The Rockets started the game with a 14-0 run, including nine from Grieger Grieger and another five from Parker Kohn, who matched Grieger with a game-high 21 points.
“You never want to get out to a slow start against a great basketball team like Randolph,” Smit said. “We started out cold … but they knocked down some shots. They’re a great defensive team and they’re big. I thought their size gave us problems.”
Fischer was pleased with how Kohn played alongside Grieger.
“He had a good game,” Fischer said. “Parker is capable of doing that. He came off from that ACL tear in that sectional game. I think he’s still coming to and still getting a feel. He’s improving every day. It’s nice to see him get back into that Parker former there.”
What also hurt the Hilltoppers was senior big man Griffin Hart got into foul trouble mid-first half, allowing Randolph to take advantage inside as well. He finished with two points.
“We just never really got into the flow of the game because of the that,” Smit said of Hart missing time.
Fischer backed up Smit’s words on Hart.
“Griffin is a great player,” Fischer said. “Not only on offense, but on defense, to have him in the lane, he makes it tough on the offense. Having him out in the first half, we tried to take advantage. I didn’t think we did that very well to be honest. That’s credit to Cambria, they hung around there in that first half.”
Cambria-Friesland’s Cade Burmania, who finished with 11 points, got an acrobatic layup to fall to put the Toppers (7-1, 4-1), the ninth ranked team in Div. 5, on the board with 13 minutes, 41 seconds left in the first half to stop the bleeding. It helped spark an 8-2 run, cutting the deficit to 16-8 with 9:53 left in the first half.
Drake Burmania, who finished with 11 points, drained a triple and a layup later in the first half to keep things tight at 30-22 with 1:48 left. However, Travis Alvin responded with a 4-2 by himself to put the Rockets up 34-24 at the break.
“As the year goes on, you can see how Drake, as a sophomore just continues to use some of those gifts,” Smit said. “I thought he attacked the basket hard tonight. He hit a couple outside jumpers. He’s going to continue to get better all year.”
Drake Burmania kept Cambria-Friesland around as his bucket with 11:35 left to play cut the Hilltoppers’ deficit to 43-35. However, back-to-back triples by Grieger started a 12-1 run to put the Rockets up 54-36 with 8:32 remaining. The run ended with Grieger dropping in another triple for the Rockets.
"Sam is a great player. He’s a hard and tough competitor," Fischer said. "Our guys did a good job on finding him on some looks.”
“We didn’t shoot our best game, maybe due to some of their defense,” Derrick Smit added. “I thought they really controlled the boards. Some of that we were used to Griffin. With him in foul trouble, we were a little outsized even more.”
From there the Rockets ran away from the Hilltoppers, raising the lead to 20 points when it was 65-45 with about a minute left.
Kobe Smit helped lead the way for the Hilltoppers alongside the Burmania Brothers as he tallied a team-high 15 points. The win was a much need victory for the Rockets, who suffered their second loss of the year on Saturday with a 73-61 loss to Sheboygan Lutheran.
“Our goal is conference first,” Fischer said. “We schedule those tough non-conference games to get tested, to see what our weaknesses are and then to work on those weaknesses to be able to put them into play here in the conference season.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.