BOYS HOOPS: Big run to start leads to a blowout victory for CWC against Dodgeland, 73-54

JUNEAU ― Starting out hot in a prep boys basketball game is crucial for any team because not only does it set the tone, but it also throws the opposing team off their mindset.
That’s exactly what happened in Thursday’s Trailways East Conference game when Central Wisconsin Christian shot out to a 24-6 run and an eventual 73-54 victory over host Dodgeland.
“The guys were excited to get out and play,” CWC coach Josh Gibbons said. “They’ve been practicing really hard. We’ve stressed how we practice is what we’re going to see in games – good or bad. I thought they came out and executed really well. Defensively, I have no complaints. We shared the ball. We had a lot of assists at half. Defensively, we were right there.
“Everything was in tune. I was real happy. It was a great start to a game.”
The problem Dodgeland coach Bill Otte had with that start was the team had talked about matching “what CWC was going to bring.”
“We just didn’t,” he added. “We were very flat at the beginning. We could not get over that hump. I thought after half, I thought the defensive intensity was a little bit better, but by that time the lead was such that we couldn’t get it down to a manageable distance.”
The Crusaders were moving the ball well in the first half, getting 14 of their 21 assists in the game prior to the break. They also shot well from downtown, making six 3-pointers in the game — including three by Cade Uliefstra.
“He’s a sophomore and an athletic kid,” Gibbons said of Uliefstra, who finished with 11 points. “That’s why he’s up getting minutes. He’s a great wing. He can knock down that 3. He’s a great slasher. He can get to the hoop also.”
Uliefstra’s teammates, Maxwell Vander Werff (21) and Riley Westra (12) also scored in double figures. Vander Werff led the Crusaders with 10 rebounds and seven assists. Westra finished with three steals and three assists.
“Those two guys have been playing varsity basketball ball for a while now,” Gibbons said. “They’re our leaders. Riley is an athletic guard. He can do so many things for us. Max has just really grown and he’s a really solid basketball player now. He’s our big man. He attacked great tonight. I thought he was great off the dribble and he made some shots early. He did everything we wanted him to do.”
The Crusaders’ Will Syens contributed with nine points, seven rebounds and four assists.
The Crusaders (1-0, 0-1) had all the momentum to start the game while Dodgeland (0-1, 0-1) struggled to catch up, which led to a 43-25 deficit at halftime.
Dodgeland got to the free-throw line many times throughout the game, but went 9-of-25, which Otte wasn’t pleased with.
What he was pleased with was that the Trojans did have three score in double figures. Otte’s son Sy Otte led the team with 15 points while Caden Brugger and Jace Christopherson had 10 points apiece.
“Sy was our second-leading scorer and Caden was our third leading scorer, and they’re having to take over more of the game,” Bill Otte said. “Sy getting into foul trouble really hurt what he was able to do on both ends of the court. With that, it’s something he’s got to learn how to do. I thought Caden stepped up and … did a nice job.
“It’s where we want to be, but those free throws (need work). You can’t miss that many free throws in a game. I know it’s the first game. We drill it all the time in practice. We talk about it in practice before the game. Our goal is the old Wisconsin goal: Make more free throws than the opponent attempts. We had the attempts to do it, but we did not finish through. That’s something we need to fix going forward.”
Dodgeland did start the second half with a 5-2 run to gain a little traction, but it was all Crusaders from then on. They built their biggest lead of the night when Caleb Slings dropped a bunny to make it 65-40 with 5 minutes, 27 seconds left.
The Crusaders will host Oshkosh Valley Christian while the Trojans will head up to Oshkosh to play Lourdes in some Trailways East Conference action next Tuesday.
“We know what we have to do,” Bill Otte said. “We’ve got to take care of the ball. We’ve got to do a better job of that.
“If we can stay healthy and stay out of foul trouble, I’m expecting some good things from this team this year.”
The win definitely gave the Crusaders some momentum to begin the season.
“We have some inexperienced guys, so it’s a great for confidence,” Gibbons said. “It gets us going. We’re started on the right foot. It puts that stamp on what we’ve been doing in practice. It’s working. It creates that buy-in.”
CENTRAL WISC. CHRISTIAN 73, DODGELAND
CWC 43 30 — 73
Dodgeland 25 29 — 54
CWC — (fgm ftm-fta pts) Riley Westra 5 2-3 12, Will Syens 1 6-8 9, Maxwell Vander Werff 8 4-9 21, Caleb Slings 1 1-2 3, Baylee Schaalma 1 0-0 3, Cade Uliefstra 4 0-0 11, Benn McKean 3 2-3 8, Brody Buteyn 1 0-0 2, Brock Hoekstra 2 0-0 4. Totals: 26 15-25 73.
DODGELAND — Sy Otte 6 3-8 15, Caden Brugger 5 0-2 10, Christian Nunez 3 0-1 6, Jace Christopherson 3 3-6 10, Dilan Fenner 1 2-3 5, John Appenfeldt 3 1-5 7. Totals: 21 9-25 53.
3-pointers: CWC 6 (Syens 1, Vander Werff 1, Schaalma 1, Uliefstra 3), Dodgeland 3 (Christoperson 2, Fenner 1) . Total fouls: CWC 20, Dodgeland 21. Fouled out: None.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!