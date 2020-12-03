BOYS HOOPS: Big run to start leads to a blowout victory for CWC against Dodgeland, 73-54

“Sy was our second-leading scorer and Caden was our third leading scorer, and they’re having to take over more of the game,” Bill Otte said. “Sy getting into foul trouble really hurt what he was able to do on both ends of the court. With that, it’s something he’s got to learn how to do. I thought Caden stepped up and … did a nice job.

“It’s where we want to be, but those free throws (need work). You can’t miss that many free throws in a game. I know it’s the first game. We drill it all the time in practice. We talk about it in practice before the game. Our goal is the old Wisconsin goal: Make more free throws than the opponent attempts. We had the attempts to do it, but we did not finish through. That’s something we need to fix going forward.”

Dodgeland did start the second half with a 5-2 run to gain a little traction, but it was all Crusaders from then on. They built their biggest lead of the night when Caleb Slings dropped a bunny to make it 65-40 with 5 minutes, 27 seconds left.

The Crusaders will host Oshkosh Valley Christian while the Trojans will head up to Oshkosh to play Lourdes in some Trailways East Conference action next Tuesday.

“We know what we have to do,” Bill Otte said. “We’ve got to take care of the ball. We’ve got to do a better job of that.