BOYS HOOPS: Big run to start second half helps Columbus beat Poynette 60-33

COLUMBUS ― It was a tale of two halves during Thursday’s Capital North Conference game between Columbus and Poynette at Columbus High School.

The Pumas matched everything thrown at them in the first half, but the Cardinals went on a 14-2 run to start the second half to run away with a 60-33 victory.

“We really preached at halftime to run the offense in a way that made it difficult for them to guard,” Columbus coach Ben Emler said. “We set harder screens. We cut harder. We got to spots on the floor that are part of the offense and not random, made up spots. When you do that, obviously the offense is designed for certain shots and we were getting those shots in the second half.

“We told them at halftime, it’s a sign of a good team to make those halftime adjustments, take that coaching at halftime and apply it in the second half.”

On the other side, Poynette coach Cody Odegaard wasn’t pleased with how the Pumas came out of the locker room after trailing 22-16 at the break.