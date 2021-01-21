BOYS HOOPS: Big second-half run by Springs is too much for Mayville to withstand in loss to Ledgers

MAYVILLE ― The defense was there — causing turnovers, holding the opposing team to under its season average and containing some of the best players on the court.
However, when Mayville needed a basket on offense, the ball just wouldn’t go in and, ultimately, a big run by Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs in the second half of Thursday’s Flyway Conference game was too big for the Cardinals to overcome as they suffered a 61-45 loss to the Ledgers.
“It was frustrating,” Mayville coach Zach Jahns said. “Springs is a really good team. They’ve got athletes up and around. They can shoot the ball well. How they play is tough to match up. We talk about doing the little things if you want to beat good teams. We didn’t finish at the rim. We were turning the ball over. We were giving up offensive rebounds. We were missing free throws. That’s stuff we practice, it just didn’t translate.
“Good teams are going to beat you like we got beat today.”
The Cardinals received honorable mention in this week's Division 3 Associated Press state poll and were on a six-game winning streak entering Thursday’s contest.
“We talked every day that our goal is to win conference,” Jahns said. “This is the team that is now in the driver’s seat. It’s one thing that we had a nice winning streak there, but we stepped up and played a team that has more skill and is better. That’s where we want to get to.”
The momentum from that winning streak carried over into the first half against the Ledgers (10-4, 7-1 Flyway). The Cardinals (10-4, 5-3) were tied with Springs at 23-23 as they answered everything the Ledgers threw at them. Down 22-18 with 3 minutes, 5 seconds left, Hunter Travers drained a triple at 2:50 and with 33 seconds left, Aaron Anderson got a hook shot to drop to tie the game at 23.
Jahns said it was the team’s defense that helped the Cardinals stay close enough to beat a tough Ledgers team.
“We were defending,” he said. “This is a team that just put up 89 points earlier in the week (against Oakfield on Monday). We held them to 23 (in the first half). We were defending. We were battling and that let us get into our offense a little bit. Our offense wasn’t great, but when our offense struggled, our defense kept us in the game.”
Traver finished with a team-high 19 points and the hook shot was Anderson’s only bucket of the game. Adison Mittelstadt scored six of his eight points in the second half.
“Braedon Vollmer and Aaron Anderson aren’t guys we expect to go out and score double figures,” Jahns said. “But they do the right things. They play defense, they rebound and they’re just hard workers. That hard work puts them in positions to succeed.
“Adison is a freak athlete. He’s disruptive and it’s not the offensive game that he was hoping for and we’re used to seeing from him. His quickness, his length really causes teams some trouble.”
The second half didn’t play out the way the Cardinals wanted it to. The shots just weren’t falling like they were in the first.
Vollmer got the initial basket to give the Cardinals the lead to start in the second half, but Springs went on a 10-0 run to take a 33-25 lead with 15:05 left to play.
It ended when Traver’s 3-pointer dropped to make it 33-28 with 14:20 left. The Ledgers stayed hot and Lucas Rameker’s triple and a put back started an 18-5 run to go up 51-33 with 6:59 left.
“You kind of expect that from Springs that they’re going to have one, two or three of those (big runs) a game,” Jahns said. “Their zone, they never play zone. That really frustrated us. That took us by surprise because they’re so good man-to-man usually. Once they started hitting those shots, we were working so hard on defense, we just couldn’t find the answer. It took the air out of the sails. That’s when we really fell apart.”
Rameker finished with 19 points, and made four triples for the Ledgers. Aiden Ottery finished with 13 points, most coming from the post. And Gavin Jahns added eight points for Springs.
“Here’s the thing, it’s kind of pick your poison because they have eight guys that shoot over 30 percent from 3,” Zach Jahns said. “(Josiah Moul), we’re defending because he shoots 40 percent from 3 and with (Rameker), it’s pick your poison. Then when they have all three – inside, outside and driving – what do you do? We worked hard and they hit shots. They just played better than we did.”
Ottery raised the Ledgers’ lead to 20 when he got a bunny to drop to make it 57-37 with 3:51 left, which was the game’s biggest lead of the night.
The Cardinals will travel to North Fond du Lac on Saturday to try to get back to their winning ways.
“It’s just doing what we’ve been doing isn’t good enough to beat good teams,” Jahns said. “You’ve got to take that next step and elevate. Everyone needs to do that together. We’re not quite there, we’re young, but we’re working towards it.”
