BOYS HOOPS: Big second-half run by Springs is too much for Mayville to withstand in loss to Ledgers

The second half didn’t play out the way the Cardinals wanted it to. The shots just weren’t falling like they were in the first.

Vollmer got the initial basket to give the Cardinals the lead to start in the second half, but Springs went on a 10-0 run to take a 33-25 lead with 15:05 left to play.

It ended when Traver’s 3-pointer dropped to make it 33-28 with 14:20 left. The Ledgers stayed hot and Lucas Rameker’s triple and a put back started an 18-5 run to go up 51-33 with 6:59 left.

“You kind of expect that from Springs that they’re going to have one, two or three of those (big runs) a game,” Jahns said. “Their zone, they never play zone. That really frustrated us. That took us by surprise because they’re so good man-to-man usually. Once they started hitting those shots, we were working so hard on defense, we just couldn’t find the answer. It took the air out of the sails. That’s when we really fell apart.”

Rameker finished with 19 points, and made four triples for the Ledgers. Aiden Ottery finished with 13 points, most coming from the post. And Gavin Jahns added eight points for Springs.