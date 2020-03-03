BOYS HOOPS: Boschert, Helbing boost Beaver Dam to win over West Bend East in postseason opener

Six lead changes littered the first 4-plus minutes of the second half in Tuesday night’s Division 2 regional quarterfinal between the Beaver Dam and West Bend East prep boys basketball teams, a sure sign that the contest was shaping up to be a barn-burner.
Or not.
Nate Abel’s runner in the paint with 13 minutes, 17 seconds to go gave Beaver Dam the lead, then Brady Helbing and Broden Boschert made sure it would last for good, combining for 33 of the eighth-seeded Golden Beavers’ final 36 points in a 79-60 rout of the ninth-seeded Suns.
All that after the two teams combined to go 4-of-30 from beyond the arc in the first half, both sides with two 3-pointers before halftime.
“And with two teams that shoot the ball really well,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron said, “you kind of felt like, ‘OK, whoever’s going to get going here might take off.’”
That turned out to be Beaver Dam (11-12), which led 32-30 at halftime before the game went back-and-forth out of the locker room.
But after East (8-15) went in front 42-41 on two free throws by Dawson Rondorff, Abel answered with the runner right away on the ensuing possession to give Beaver Dam the lead again.
And that’s when Helbing and Boschert got going.
Helbing’s 3 from the right corner made it 46-42 with 12:28 to go and a minute later Boschert, who had 25 points after halftime to finish with a game-high 37, completed an and-one to make it 49-42.
Boschert then followed with a pair of 3s, the second one after deking a pass from the right corner to move the defender and clear space to rise and fire.
“After I pump faked from the corner and got that kid moving and then I shot it, I was like, ‘Alright, I’m feeling pretty good now,’” said Boschert, who also had 14 rebounds. “So then anytime I had any space I was able to pull the trigger. They kept on going in so I kept on (shooting).”
His next basket after that 3 that made it 55-44 was the direct result of his hot hand, as he pump faked from the right wing to get the defender in the air and then drove to the basket for an uncontested lay-up, giving him 11 straight points and his team a 57-44 advantage with 8:27 to go.
A short while later, Abel — he finished with 13 points, five rebounds and four assists — picked up his fourth foul and had to sit for a bit.
Right after he went to the bench, George Seaman got a tip-in to fall to get East within 59-48 with 6:35 remaining. But once more Boschert and Helbing — he ended with 16 points, five rebounds and five assists — were there to pick up the slack.
The former canned a 3 from the left wing to make it 62-48 with 6:23 left and the latter followed with a lay-up cutting to the basket to make it 64-48 with 5:54 remaining.
And Beaver Dam’s lead only blossomed from there.
“We handled the ball really well against their pressure, and took care of it without Nate. And we had some guys hit some big shots,” said Ladron, who also heaped praise on his team’s bench play in this one — both in helping alleviate Abel’s foul trouble and in helping against East’s size.
East is, however, a good perimeter shooting team. So even with that size disadvantage inside, the Golden Beavers opted to defend the 3-point line hard and hoped that picking the paint was the right poison to pick.
“That’s what we had to do,” said Ladron, whose team held the Suns to seven 3s. “We felt like we had to go out and defend the perimeter, and force them to finish inside — which is weird because of who we are size-wise.
“We did a good job of getting out to shooters.”
Indeed, the Golden Beavers did.
Turns out, that’s what they’ve been doing all year, though – kind of.
“We’re used to that. We’ve got a lot of shooters on our team, so practice every day, that’s who we are, that’s what we do,” Boschert said. “So this game for us, it was kind of like defending ourselves at practice. So it was normal for us, almost.”
Ty Bunkoske finished with seven points and six assists for Beaver Dam while Alex Soto had six points, all in the first half, and Evan Sharkey had five rebounds.
The Golden Beavers reward for winning Tuesday is a date with top-seeded — and second-ranked in D2 according to the WisSports.net coaches poll — Glendale Nicolet (19-3), which suffered all three of its losses prior to the return of Duke recruit Jalen Johnson in a 54-43 win over Slinger on Feb. 7.
The 6-foot-9 Johnson averaged 25.4 points per game in his return prior to last Thursday’s regular season-ending 62-50 win over Mequon Homestead (stats from that game aren’t available for this story). He was at IMG Academy in Florida for the first half of the year but deemed by the WIAA as eligible to return to Nicolet — which is ranked third in D2 by the Associated Press — on Feb. 6 because he didn’t play in any games for IMG.
Ladron and Co. are excited at the chance to see if the slipper fits.
“We’re going to find out,” he said of if a Cinderella story is in the cards. “We know the challenge is great — it is a large, large challenge. But we’re going to go and compete; we’re not going to go there just to be a part of it.
“We don’t have to beat them in a seven-game series, we just have to beat them one time.”
BEAVER DAM 79, WEST BEND EAST 60
West Bend East 30 30 — 60
Beaver Dam 32 47 — 79
WEST BEND EAST — (fgm ftm-fta pts) Severin Hilt 1 0-0 3, Sam Geldnich 5 2-2 15, Calvin Buss 2 1-2 5, George Seaman 5 0-0 10, Keghan Tighe 4 0-2 10, Evan Roell 2 4-4 9, Dawson Rondorf 2 2-5 6, TJ Sumner 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 9-15 60.
BEAVER DAM — Broden Boschert 12 7-9 37, Brady Helbing 6 2-3 16, Alex Soto 1 4-4 6, Eli Wilke 0 0-1 0, Ty Bunkoske 2 1-2 7, Nate Abel 6 0-0 13. Totals: 27 14-19 79.
3-pointers: WBE 7 (Hilt 1, Geldnich 3, Tighe 2, Roell 1), BD 11 (Boschert 6, Abel 2, Bunkoske 2, Abel 1). Total fouls: WBE 17, BD 17. Fouled out: None.
