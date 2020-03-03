BOYS HOOPS: Boschert, Helbing boost Beaver Dam to win over West Bend East in postseason opener

The former canned a 3 from the left wing to make it 62-48 with 6:23 left and the latter followed with a lay-up cutting to the basket to make it 64-48 with 5:54 remaining.

And Beaver Dam’s lead only blossomed from there.

“We handled the ball really well against their pressure, and took care of it without Nate. And we had some guys hit some big shots,” said Ladron, who also heaped praise on his team’s bench play in this one — both in helping alleviate Abel’s foul trouble and in helping against East’s size.

East is, however, a good perimeter shooting team. So even with that size disadvantage inside, the Golden Beavers opted to defend the 3-point line hard and hoped that picking the paint was the right poison to pick.

“That’s what we had to do,” said Ladron, whose team held the Suns to seven 3s. “We felt like we had to go out and defend the perimeter, and force them to finish inside — which is weird because of who we are size-wise.

“We did a good job of getting out to shooters.”

Indeed, the Golden Beavers did.

Turns out, that’s what they’ve been doing all year, though – kind of.