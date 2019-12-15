BOYS HOOPS: Boschert leads Beaver Dam past Menasha, 89-79, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Nate and Ty have been pretty consistent for us in the scoring column,” Ladron said. “But we had a nice night from Brady, offensively. He had 11. We’ve got enough depth to put some points on the boards from a bunch of different guys. If we’ve got one guy that struggles, then we’ve got guys that can pick him up. That’s a nice part about our guys.”

Even though the Golden Beavers had a five-point lead at halftime, Boschert said his team still had “to move the ball a little bit better to get better shots” because “when we get better shots, we score more.”

After allowing Menasha’s Will White – who finished with 13 points – to score four points in the first 1:20 of the second half to cut the Beaver Dam lead to 42-41, that’s exactly what the Golden Beavers did.

“I thought we did a good job of White who was in foul trouble by making him guard,” Ladron said. “I thought our guys did a good job of adjusting and making him guard and getting him out of there with five fouls.”

The first recipient of an open look through tremendous passing was Eli Wilke – who finished with five points and five rebounds – as he drained a 3 with 14:31 left to go up 45-41. That started an 8-0 run to put Beaver Dam up 50-41.