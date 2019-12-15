BOYS HOOPS: Boschert leads Beaver Dam past Menasha, 89-79, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks are on an 18-game winning streak – their latest was a 125-108 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Saturday.
But just three hours earlier that positive vibe the Bucks have been manifesting all season long rubbed off on the Beaver Dam prep boys basketball team that defeated Menasha 89-79.
“I thought both teams shot very well considering we’re playing in a place like this,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron said. “I think it’s kind of a surprise.”
The Golden Beavers (2-3) were coming off a critical Badger North Conference loss to Waunakee Friday night. To get a big non-conference victory over the Bluejays (1-3) was crucial to get back on a positive note as Beaver Dam hosts Reedsburg on Tuesday.
“We’ve been playing some really good basketball for the most part with a couple tough losses to some really good teams to DeForest, Waunakee and Oregon,” Ladron said. “We kind of needed one today and we’ve got a big week next week with Reedsburg and Mount Horeb. So, getting one today was pretty important for us.”
Beaver Dam’s Broden Boschert was a big part of the Golden Beavers’ success against the Bluejays. The senior guard swished six 3-pointers on his way to recording a double-double, 34 points and 11 rebounds.
“Brod’s been playing really well,” Ladron said. “He shoots the ball well and he’s been able to get to the paint. Today, he defended really well and he was great on the boards, obviously, with 11 rebounds. He’s a senior – a senior leader and we need those things. Brod really stepped up today and did a nice job.”
It was a back-and-forth affair in the first half. In fact, Boschert’s back-to-back triples at 11:25 and 10:51 gave the Golden Beavers an 18-14 lead.
But Menasha’s Jalen Womack quickly answered with a triple his own just 16 seconds later to cut it to one. The teams traded buckets until Menasha’s Sam Everson drained a contested layup with 6:15 remaining in the first half to cut the deficit to 28-26.
“We let them get into the paint a little bit too much,” Ladron said.
Beaver Dam’s Nate Abel made two foul shots – he went 11-of-12 at the free-throw line – to help the Golden Beavers start a 7-2 run that was capped off by Brady Helbing’s triple in front of the Menasha bench to go up 35-28 with 4:47 left in the first half.
Abel finished with 19 points and six rebounds while Helbing added 11 points, four assists and four rebounds. Tyler Bunkoske scored seven of his 13 points in the first half to help the Golden Beavers go into halftime with a 42-37 lead, and had six rebounds.
You have free articles remaining.
“Nate and Ty have been pretty consistent for us in the scoring column,” Ladron said. “But we had a nice night from Brady, offensively. He had 11. We’ve got enough depth to put some points on the boards from a bunch of different guys. If we’ve got one guy that struggles, then we’ve got guys that can pick him up. That’s a nice part about our guys.”
Even though the Golden Beavers had a five-point lead at halftime, Boschert said his team still had “to move the ball a little bit better to get better shots” because “when we get better shots, we score more.”
After allowing Menasha’s Will White – who finished with 13 points – to score four points in the first 1:20 of the second half to cut the Beaver Dam lead to 42-41, that’s exactly what the Golden Beavers did.
“I thought we did a good job of White who was in foul trouble by making him guard,” Ladron said. “I thought our guys did a good job of adjusting and making him guard and getting him out of there with five fouls.”
The first recipient of an open look through tremendous passing was Eli Wilke – who finished with five points and five rebounds – as he drained a 3 with 14:31 left to go up 45-41. That started an 8-0 run to put Beaver Dam up 50-41.
“In the second half, we were better there, defensively, and got to the basket pretty well on the offensive side,” Ladron said. “We had some guys hit some big shots in the second half.”
The Bluejays answered back with a 7-0 run themselves that was capped off by Jaxson Dillon’s triple to cut the deficit to 50-48 with 12:15 to go. Dillon finished with six points.
Bunkoske got two layups to drop at 11:09 and 10:34 that started a 9-0 run to put the Golden Beavers up 61-49 with 8:47 left.
Beaver Dam eventually gained a 13-point lead with 3:45 left when Boschert swished a triple to make it 77-64.
Womack finished off a three-point play with 1:44 left to cut the deficit to 81-70. He led the Bluejays with 23 points. Everson also had 18 points.
“Womack had a big game,” Ladron said. “He’s a good player. He hit some shots I don’t know if he normally hits most night.”
Boschert said Beaver Dam’s game plan was to defend both Everson and Womack with fresh bodies on defense. It seemed to work in the second half as Womack only scored 10 points and Everson had seven.
“They’re a little bit taller than our guards, but overall switching and keeping different guys on them helped us,” Boschert said. “It was better defense (in the second half). We rebounded better. (We gave up) less second-chance points.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.