BOYS HOOPS: Cambria-Friesland among teams to beat in loaded Trailways West this winter

Whichever prep boys basketball team ends up as the Trailways West Conference champion come February will have plenty to brag about. Yes, the trophy will speak for itself — but the path to collecting that trophy has countless hurdles this winter.

In other words, it’s one of the most loaded small-school conferences in the state this year and winning the league title will be no easy task.

Count Cambria-Friesland, which opens the year tonight at home against conference foe Fall River, among those teams with its sights set on getting to the finish line in first place.

That was the goal stated by Hilltoppers head coach Derrick Smit in response to a preseason survey, anyway.

And he’s got good reason to feel that way, with two returning all-conference players in first-teamer Griffin Hart and second-teamer Kobe Smit.

Hart is a 6-foot-4, 185-pound senior who averaged 16.8 points and 9.3 rebounds in 2019-20.

He’s an “athletic big who can run the floor and score in the post,” Derrick Smit said, also saying that Hart is a “great shot blocker and force on the defensive end.”

Meantime, the 6-2, 175-pound Kobe Smit averaged 13.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game last year.