BOYS HOOPS: Cambria-Friesland among teams to beat in loaded Trailways West this winter

Whichever prep boys basketball team ends up as the Trailways West Conference champion come February will have plenty to brag about. Yes, the trophy will speak for itself — but the path to collecting that trophy has countless hurdles this winter.
In other words, it’s one of the most loaded small-school conferences in the state this year and winning the league title will be no easy task.
Count Cambria-Friesland, which opens the year tonight at home against conference foe Fall River, among those teams with its sights set on getting to the finish line in first place.
That was the goal stated by Hilltoppers head coach Derrick Smit in response to a preseason survey, anyway.
And he’s got good reason to feel that way, with two returning all-conference players in first-teamer Griffin Hart and second-teamer Kobe Smit.
Hart is a 6-foot-4, 185-pound senior who averaged 16.8 points and 9.3 rebounds in 2019-20.
He’s an “athletic big who can run the floor and score in the post,” Derrick Smit said, also saying that Hart is a “great shot blocker and force on the defensive end.”
Meantime, the 6-2, 175-pound Kobe Smit averaged 13.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game last year.
The senior is a “versatile player and great shooter who can create and score from anywhere on the floor” and is also a “very good perimeter defender,” Derrick Smit said.
Those two are joined by returning senior Cade Burmania, a 5-8 guard who averaged 10.8 points and 5.8 assists per game. He’s a “quick guard” and a “playmaker who can distribute the ball, score and make everyone around him better.”
Also back is 6-foot junior guard Owen Jones (2.4 points, 1.5 rebounds per game), 6-1 junior forward Parker Quade (2.0 points, 1.0 rebounds) and 6-2 senior center Gavin Winchell (1.6 points, 1.1 rebounds).
And joining the fold will be 6-1 sophomore forward Drake Burmania, who averaged 12.6 points per game on the JV team last year.
Cambria-Friesland was forecasted to finished second in the league by the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook, a preseason publication compiled by state hoops pundit Mark Miller.
But the league is loaded with talented teams and players, including Randolph (the preseason No. 3 team in Division 5 according to Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook), Pardeeville junior Derek Lindert (the reigning player of the year in the league and a preseason honorable mention all-state pick in D4) and Markesan (the defending co-league champion along with Randolph, which graduated its starting line-up but has a big core of returning players ready to step in and fill the void).
Additionally, Rio returns 6-4 senior Jacob Rowe, a first team all-league choice last year, and 6-6 senior Pierson Schneider, a second-teamer in 2020-21.
But Cambria-Friesland is loaded as well, with a solid returning core and newcomers from a JV team that went 20-2 last year — a mix that has the Toppers positioned as an honorable mention team in D5 to open the year.
Derrick Smit said “athleticism, chemistry, shooting and balanced scoring” are the Toppers’ strengths while citing “size, ball security and consistency” as weaknesses they’ll try and improve upon as the year goes on.
In the end, it might be the intangible of “experience” that helps get C-F to where it wants to be come the homestretch.
“We hope,” Smit said, “to compete for a conference title and make a run in the tournament.”
Kobe Smit
Jacob Rowe
Reed Prochnow
Carson Richardson
Griffin Hart
Pierson Schneider
Cade Burmania
Dakota Johnson
Mason Owen
Tyson Prochnow
Parker Quade
Dylan Freeman
Owen Jones
Gavin Grams
Joseph Pulver
Dakota Johnson
Carter Smits
Rio coach Tim Struck
Cambria-Friesland coach Derrick Smit
Kobe Smit
Jacob Rowe
Cade Burmania
Tyson Prochnow
Pierson Schneider
Griffin Hart
Dylan Freeman, Gavin Grams
Cambria-Friesland celebration
Carson Richardson
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!