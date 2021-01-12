BOYS HOOPS: Cambria-Friesland has just enough to hold off Central Wisconsin Christian's late rally; wins 53-49

“At halftime we said we need to create something, because we knew we weren’t hitting some outside shots and we were settling for stuff that we didn’t want,” Smit said. “So we went to more of our dribble-drive offensive stuff and told Cade, ‘Attack the basket; see if you can dish or if someone doesn’t come over (to help), score.’

“In the second half, I thought Cade pushed the tempo on offense — attacked the basket extremely well — and just made things happen for us.”

The Toppers were able to knot things up pretty quickly in the second half, tying the score at 25 with 2½ minutes gone by on Kobe Smit’s fastbreak lay-up. But it wasn’t until midway through the half that they would pull away a little bit, using a 10-3 run over the span of 3½ minutes to turn a 35-33 advantage into the 45-36 lead.

But one reason the Crusaders never fell into too big of a hole is because of the way they defended against Smit and Hart, who entered averaging 17.4 and 17.2 points per game, respectively but finished with 8 and 11 in this one.

Gibbons said team defense was a big reason for the success against those two, but pointed out that Riley Westra in particular did a good job slowing Smit.