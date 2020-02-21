BOYS HOOPS: Cambria-Friesland upsets Randolph, forces Rockets into share of conference title with Markesan

Kobe Smit had a game-high 28 points Friday night for Cambria-Friesland’s prep boys basketball team. None of them were bigger than the six he scored in short order late in the contest.
The 6-foot-1 junior guard made a step-back 3-pointer at the buzzer in regulation to force overtime and then he scored the first points of the extra session on another 3, sending the Hilltoppers to a thrilling 69-66, Trailways West Conference victory over host Randolph — the fifth-ranked team in Division 5 according to both the Associated Press poll and the WisSports.net coaches poll.
The victory for C-F (16-5, 10-4 in conference) also prevented the Rockets from winning the league championship outright as Markesan’s 64-40 win over Rio on Friday — the final night of conference play — gave the Hornets a share of the title.
Smit, who entered the game third on the team in scoring at 13.1 points per game, was joined in double figures for C-F by Reed Prochnow (16 points), Griffin Hart and Cade Burmania (11 apiece). Hart and Prochnow came in averaging 17.2 and 16.9, respectively.
Randolph’s (18-3, 12-2) Brayden Haffele got a good look at a game-tying 3 in overtime but his attempt at the buzzer was just left of the mark.
“We just want to continue to play great basketball,” said C-F coach Derrik Smit when asked over the phone what the win over the Rockets meant. “It was one of those team efforts — it took everybody.”
Hart had a double-double, finishing with 11 rebounds to go along with his point total. Meantime, Smit nearly had a triple-double, tallying eight assists and seven rebounds to go with his game-high scoring mark.
The victory for C-F means the Toppers beat every team in the league at least once, splitting with Randolph, Markesan, fourth-place Pardeeville and fifth-place Rio and sweeping the bottom of the league in Montello, Princeton/Green Lake and Fall River.
“Anytime you can beat Randolph at Randolph — that’s a tough place to win,” Smit said of closing out the Trailways West slate on such high note.
