BOYS HOOPS: Cambria-Friesland's Kobe Smit goes off for triple-double in win over Fall River

C-F’s Griffin Hart scored eight of his 14 points in the second half. He helped the Hilltoppers extend the lead back up to double-digits when he got a layup to drop with 9:39 left to make it 45-35. He also had the play of the night when he hammered home a dunk excite the crowd and push the lead to 54-41 with 4:50 left. He finished with eight rebounds as well.

“Griffin is a gifted athlete as everybody knows,” Derrick Smit said. “I’m really thankful I have him as a kid to coach. He’s also a great kid.”

From then on the Pirates couldn’t seem to catch up and the Hilltoppers extended the lead for the 21-point victory.

“We handled some of that adversity because early in the year you don’t know how your guys are going to respond to that,” Derrick Smit said. “I was very happy with the way we responded that way. We turned the ball over more than I would’ve liked tonight. Those are some things we’ve got to continue to get better at. For a first game, we didn’t shoot the ball real well outside, but I’m happy with how we responded.”

Kobe Smit said it was the team’s resiliency that helped it overcome a very talented Fall River squad that’s going to make some noise this season in league play.