BOYS HOOPS: Cambria-Friesland's Kobe Smit goes off for triple-double in win over Fall River

CAMBRIA — It’s not too often a high school basketball player gets a triple double.
Cambria-Friesland’s Kobe Smit did just that — putting up 17 points, snagging 13 rebounds and dishing out 10 assists — to lead the Hilltoppers past Fall River 67-46 in Thursday’s Trailways West Conference game.
“He’s a smooth ball player,” Fall River coach Arnie Oelke said. “He’s a smart ball player. You can tell he’s a coach’s kid. He’s tough to guard because he can do multiple things. He sees the court well. He’s the leader of their team.”
The Hilltoppers needed a leader out on the court to stay calm and guide them to victory because Fall River — which went 3-20 overall and finished last in the Trailways West at 1-13 in 2019-20— is a completely new team than it was a season ago.
The Pirates have three new starters in Stoughton transfer Barrett Nelson, and Sun Prairie transfers Cullen Rauls and Colin Vieth. Rauls led the Pirates with 16 points while Nelson bullied the Toppers down low to net 10 points. Vieth finished with three points.
“That big guy is a stud in the middle,” Smit said of Nelson. “They definitely are a lot better than last year. I give them full credit. They gave us a battle. They rebounded really hard and we had to do what we could do.”
Hilltoppers’ coach Derrick Smit, Kobe’s father, said C-F talked all week about how the Pirates are different than they were last year. Even after C-F shot out to a 15-3 lead in the first 4 minutes, 27 seconds, the Pirates fought back. Rauls made two free throws at 12:55 to spark a 7-2 run, which ended when Clay Blevins got a bunny to drop to make it 17-12 with 7:04 remaining in the first half.
“They’re really quick as you can see,” Derrick Smit said. “They’re well coached and they’re going to continue to get better as they get used to each other. As much as we didn’t want to play them this early, not knowing much about them, maybe it was a good thing as well because they’re going to keep improving as well.”
The Hilltoppers responded with a 12-3 run, with six of the points coming from Kobe Smit, to help raise the lead to 29-15 with 2:10 left. Cambria-Friesland went into halftime with a 29-19 lead.
“I’m extremely proud of the way Kobe handled himself out there,” Derrick Smit said.
The Pirates came out of the break with their weapons drawn, cutting the deficit to two points when Rauls drained a triple at 14:53 to make it 31-29 in the Hilltoppers’ favor.
“This is a whole new experience for us all,” Oelke said. “We’ve got a lot of moving parts we have to bring together. It’s going to take a while for us to jell. I saw tonight what we’re going to be down the road.”
C-F’s Griffin Hart scored eight of his 14 points in the second half. He helped the Hilltoppers extend the lead back up to double-digits when he got a layup to drop with 9:39 left to make it 45-35. He also had the play of the night when he hammered home a dunk excite the crowd and push the lead to 54-41 with 4:50 left. He finished with eight rebounds as well.
“Griffin is a gifted athlete as everybody knows,” Derrick Smit said. “I’m really thankful I have him as a kid to coach. He’s also a great kid.”
From then on the Pirates couldn’t seem to catch up and the Hilltoppers extended the lead for the 21-point victory.
“We handled some of that adversity because early in the year you don’t know how your guys are going to respond to that,” Derrick Smit said. “I was very happy with the way we responded that way. We turned the ball over more than I would’ve liked tonight. Those are some things we’ve got to continue to get better at. For a first game, we didn’t shoot the ball real well outside, but I’m happy with how we responded.”
Kobe Smit said it was the team’s resiliency that helped it overcome a very talented Fall River squad that’s going to make some noise this season in league play.
“That just shows that trust in all of our teammates that we have,” he said. “We know even if we’ve got to come to the bench then we know we got another guy going in there that’s going to give it all he can. It’s everything we’ve got right there.”
CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 67, FALL RIVER 46
Fall River 19 27 - 46
Cambria-Friesland 29 38 - 67
FALL RIVER — (fgm ftm-fta pts) Sam Osterhaus 2 3-3 7, Cullen Rauls 4 6-8 16, Payton Neuman 1 0-2 2, Clay Blevins 3 0-0 6, Barrett Nelson 5 0-2 10, Colin Vieth 1 0-0 3, Eli Schultz-Wiersma 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 9-15 46.
CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND — (fgm ftm-fta pts) Cade Burmania 3 2-4 9, Owen Jones 3 1-1 8, Drake Burmania 1 0-2 2, Kobe Smit 6 5-7 17, Parker Quade 2 0-0 4, Griffin Hart 6 2-3 14, Gavin Winchell 6 0-0 13. Totals 27 10-17 67
3-pointers: FR 3 (Rauls 2, Vieth 1), CF 3 (C. Burmania 1, Owen Jones 1, G. Winchell 1). Total fouls: FR 16, CF 14. Fouled out: FR – Nelson.
