BOYS HOOPS: Campbell leads Columbus past Laconia, into sectional finals for 2nd straight year

“My teammates did a great job of holding it down while I was out. I’m so happy,” Emler said. “Connor Schroeder came in and stepped up and Will (Cotter) stepped up filling the big man spot. We were able to extend the lead while I was out and when I came back in we got the job done.”

The Cardinals came up huge defensively in the final minute, which included steals by Cotter on two consecutive possessions.

“I’m super happy with the leadership we showed, the intensity that we showed and that we didn’t have any letdown,” Schambow said. “It was an extremely fun game to coach and I’m super happy to be their coach.”

Campbell was 8-for-10 from the free-throw line and Columbus as a team hit on 18 of 26 tries.

“Emler getting in foul trouble is never a good thing but what it did was open up their defense a bit because they couldn’t just concentrate on one guy,” Schambow said. “They spread out and it gave Alex Campbell some penetration lanes. … He is one of the quicker players that I have ever had. He made some good decisions … hit his free throws and stepped up as a leader tonight.”

The final buzzer set off a wild celebration as players, family and fans lingered on the floor long after the trophy presentation.