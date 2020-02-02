BOYS HOOPS: Career high by Emler helps Columubus beat Platteville, 61-39

“We had to make a couple adjustments at halftime because we weren’t getting what we practiced,” Schambow said. “We knew they were going to play zone, but they took us out of that. I think a lot of it just had to do with being patient. Anytime you’re playing against the zone, you can’t hurry it. You’ve got to find open guys in open spots and nothing is going to be easy out of it.

“Once we got a couple, we found some cracks in the defense, we got more confidence and then we knocked down a couple of 3s. With the team this year, once the confidence starts, it’s hard to stop it.”

Schambow knew that as long as the Cardinals moved the ball around, eventually they would find Emler open for his jumper. Unfortunately for the Hillmen, Emler’s jumper was on in the second half. He didn’t miss many as he scored 19 points.

“I was just feeling it,” Emler said. “I knew my jumper was on, so I was looking to if I caught it in the middle of the lane, that soft spot, I knew if I planted my foot, I could turn around and get some jumpers up. Plus my teammates were hitting down shots too, so that opened things up.”

Columbus’ Caden Brunell, Ryan Schulte and Will Cotter each scored six points, while Alex Campbell contributed with four points.