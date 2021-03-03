BOYS HOOPS: Coach Falkenthal, on leave of absence, relishes watching Hustisfords run to state

HUSTISFORD ― Watching Saturday’s WIAA Division 5 sectional final game between the Hustisford and Monticello prep boys basketball teams was bittersweet for Jake Falkenthal.
The former Falcons head coach was elated to watch his team dismantle the Ponies 70-43, earning a trip to the Div. 5 state tournament for the first time in program history. The Falcons will play Wauzeka-Steuben at 9:05 a.m. Thursday in the semifinals.
He just wished he could’ve been there, leading the Falcons.
“We finally knocked that wall down,” Falkenthal said in a phone interview on Sunday night. “For these kids to do that and to do it in convincing fashion on the road, sitting there watching (online), I was nervous watching it. I was nervous for these guys all day. Man, I was so nervous watching this game. It was amazing.
“I wish I could’ve been there. That atmosphere would’ve been great. I told the guys I wish I could’ve been there with them.”
Falkenthal and his family were expecting to have a baby in late December of last year. So before the season began, the family's doctor recommended to Falkenthal and his fiancé, Athena, that he sit the year out because, Falkenthal said, "it was early with COVID and they didn’t really know how it affected pregnant women and the fetus."
Additionally, Falkenthal's other kids were schooled virtually from September until the baby was born Dec. 22., with the family quarantining during that time as well.
“That was the decision we made as a family to be very safe for not only Athena, but also for the baby,” Falkenthal said. “That’s why I had to make the tough decision to step aside this year. It was to do what was right for my family, to have a happy and healthy baby, and also my fiancé to be healthy as well.”
It was a hard decision for Falkenthal, who was the head coach for Hustisford for eight seasons. It was even harder on him when he had to tell his father, Glen Falkenthal, who is also the athletic director at Hustisford High School, and JV coach Otto Hopfinger that he was stepping down for the season.
“When he told me, and I totally understood, I knew it was going to be very hard for him to be able to not put his family first,” Hopfinger said. “In a situation like this, your family has to come first. He needed to take care of that.”
The main concern with Jake stepping down for the season was if the program would take a step back. The Falcons had a lot of talented players on the team and a few moving up to the varsity level, which is why it was suggested Hopfinger, who has been with the program for the last 22 seasons and has been the Falcons varsity girls soccer coach for that same time, take over as head coach.
Before Hopfinger would take over, he also had to talk with his family as well as the players to see if they would be OK with it.
“I had some discussions with them and they felt the same way I did,” Hopfinger said. “They wanted things to stay similar as far as the way the program was operated. Once I knew the players were on board with it, family was OK with it, I said, ‘I’m going to give it a shot.’”
“He’s coached these kids on the JV level,” Falkenthal added. “He knows the program. He knows the system. These kids know him. It would be just an easy fit and a smooth transition.”
While it was a smooth transition for Hopfinger to slide to the head of the table for the program, the season didn’t start off quite like the Falcons hoped it would. The first day of practice was Nov. 23 and the first games in the state were slated for Dec. 1, but once the season began, the Falcons had to quarantine for two weeks and couldn’t play their first game until Dec. 18 against Rio.
The Falcons won that game 60-36, but right after that, a game against Fall River was also cancelled due to COVID-19.
That’s why the Falcons got just two Trailways East Conference games – wins over Horicon (85-55) and Dodgeland (73-24) – before they had to play eventual league champion Oshkosh Lourdes on Jan. 12.
“A couple of us weren’t feeling that great, so we weren’t in that great of shape. I was just a little worried how we were going to come out. We played unbelievable, and I stressed defense at that point, but we hadn’t been playing defense as well as I had hoped up to that point,” said Hopfinger, who saw Hustisford lose 72-67 to Lourdes. “That was my 'a-ha' moment because we went up to Lourdes and almost had them beat until the last couple of minutes in the game. We just ran out of gas at the end, but it wasn’t because of effort.”
That loss proved to be a catalyst for the Falcons because they went on an eight-game winning streak until they lost 63-51 to Lourdes on Feb. 6. Five days after that, Husty lost a nailbiter to Marshall, 53-52.
None of Hustisford's three losses on the year would be considered bad losses, with Lourdes having since qualified for Friday's Div. 4 state tournament and Marshall, a Div. 3 program, having finished the year 16-8.
And in fact, the loss to Marshall proved to be just the splash of cold water to the face the Falcons needed to propel them to this point.
“We never had (close) end-of-game situations, so we wanted some tough teams at the end of the season," Hopfinger said of being tested in a way most of the teams they were blowing out weren't testing them. "We played them well and we should’ve won that game.”
“Nobody could play with us when we play at a high level,” Hustisford assistant coach Rylee Nass added. “When we take plays off, when we don’t show up that day, don’t shoot well, don’t hustle or do the little things right, we get beat. That showed against Marshall. We didn’t play our best game, we got a little sloppy and that’s why (we lost).”
Ever since, the Falcons have been on a mission blowing past teams, and are now 16-3 overall. They took second in the Trailways East at 5-1.
Those tough tests against Lourdes and Marshall as well as the adversity Husty has faced in general have helped the Falcons to state for the first in program history — and in Hopfinger's first try, to boot.
“After it happened, I was still pinching myself because I could not believe it,” he said. “I could hardly believe it the whole night. The next day reality sunk in when all the different jobs and duties you needed to do to get ready for this started sinking in.”
Falkenthal was feeling some of the same things, albeit minus the job of being the acting coach.
That's a title he hopes to get back next year, but for now, he, like all of the Falcons' faithful, is living in the moment.
"Do I plan on coming back next year? Yes, I do. In what capacity that is, I don’t know yet," he said. "That is a decision that would be happening, or talked about, in the offseason.