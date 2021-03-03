BOYS HOOPS: Coach Falkenthal, on leave of absence, relishes watching Hustisfords run to state

Additionally, Falkenthal's other kids were schooled virtually from September until the baby was born Dec. 22., with the family quarantining during that time as well.

“That was the decision we made as a family to be very safe for not only Athena, but also for the baby,” Falkenthal said. “That’s why I had to make the tough decision to step aside this year. It was to do what was right for my family, to have a happy and healthy baby, and also my fiancé to be healthy as well.”

It was a hard decision for Falkenthal, who was the head coach for Hustisford for eight seasons. It was even harder on him when he had to tell his father, Glen Falkenthal, who is also the athletic director at Hustisford High School, and JV coach Otto Hopfinger that he was stepping down for the season.

“When he told me, and I totally understood, I knew it was going to be very hard for him to be able to not put his family first,” Hopfinger said. “In a situation like this, your family has to come first. He needed to take care of that.”