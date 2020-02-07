BOYS HOOPS: Columbus can't find answer in 52-48 Capitol North loss to Lakeside Lutheran

COLUMBUS — Even good teams have off nights over the course of a grueling season.

It was bound to happen for the Columbus prep boys basketball team — winners of six straight and 11 of its last 12 entering Friday night’s game against Lakeside Lutheran — at some point, and that point came in this contest as the Cardinals suffered their first Capitol North Conference loss in a 52-48 defeat at the hands of the Warriors.

“Tonight just wasn’t meant to be,” Columbus coach Ben Schambow said. “From the tip, they were more aggressive and they seemed to want it more than us. I feel like we came out just a little bit stagnant and maybe a little bit too confident. They outplayed us tonight.”

The Cardinals are now tied for first in the Capitol North with Lake Mills, which defeated Watertown Luther Prep 66-45 on Friday.

“It is our first loss and obviously we’re still in the thick of things,” Schambow said. “We still have games to go and very difficult things to go. Now is the time for us as a team to pull together after a little bit of adversity and not separate and put our heads down and pull apart.

“We’ll see what we’re made of at this point.”