BOYS HOOPS: Columbus denied third-straight regional title by second-ranked Lake Country Lutheran

HARTLAND — It was the start that Columbus boys basketball coach Ben Schambow could only dream of for his Cardinals against the state’s second-ranked team.

It was Lake Country Lutheran’s response to Columbus’ opening salvo that proved to be the nightmare.

Behind the one-two punch of juniors Luke Haertle and Noah Howard, top-seeded Lake Country Lutheran advanced to the WIAA Division 3 sectionals with a 74-55 victory over second-seeded Columbus in the regional finals on Saturday.

Haertle, a 6-4 forward, scored a game-high 26 points — while also pulling down 19 rebounds — and Howard, a 5-11 guard, added 22 points. But the two proved most valuable for the Lightning (23-1) seven minutes into the contest.

Second-seeded Columbus, getting contributions from all five starters, scored on seven of its 10 opening possessions to forge a 15-9 lead 11 minutes, 44 seconds into the game. That’s when Haertle and Howard fueled Lake Country Lutheran’s response.

The two contributed seven points each as the Lightning went on a 21-3 run. By the time the dust settled, Lake Country Lutheran led 30-18 and the Cardinals found themselves in a hole they were never able to climb out of the remainder of the game.