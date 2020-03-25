BOYS HOOPS: Columbus' Emler, Campbell, Schulte, Brunnell net all-conference accolades

Meantime, Schulte, also a senior, averaged 7.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game while the junior Brunell had respective averages of 7.1, 5.8, 3.2 and 2.4

"Ryan was a very pleasant surprise for us this year,” Schambow said. “Coming into the season as a bit of a question mark, Ryan made the most of every opportunity given to him. He was able to stretch defenses with his sharp shooting from deep and was able to carry us to a couple of wins this season when we needed a spark."

Schambow said Brunell was “one of the best defenders I have ever coached.

“He locked down opposing teams’ best players with his team first mentality. Caden also became a respected offensive threat throughout the season, making him an excellent two-way player."

The Cardinals opened the year on a three-game losing streak before winning 11 of their next 12, including a 63-57 victory over Lake Mills to hand the L-Cats their only league loss of the season.

After that stretch ended, they also claimed a 58-44 win over Randolph on Feb. 10 at a time when the Rockets were ranked third in the Division 5 WisSports.net coaches poll. That also ended the Rockets’ undefeated season.

Columbus finished the regular season 2-3 following the win over Randolph but did win 76-57 over Wautoma in the regional semifinals and then 60-55 over Rosendale Laconia the next night in the finals — giving the Cardinals their second straight regional championship after the program hadn’t won since 1991 prior to last year.

