BOYS HOOPS: Columbus ends Randolph's unbeaten season with convincing 58-44 victory

He finished with a team-high 15 points in this one, including 10 points after halftime — none bigger than the three he got on a 3 from the left wing with 7:54 remaining to give Columbus its biggest lead of the night to that point at 43-30.

“Ryan feeds on emotion,” Schambow said. “He’s been kind of down lately because he hasn’t been contributing offensively as well as he has in the past. But he’s got the green light — I told him before the game, ‘You shoot, you miss, I’m not taking you out; keep shooting. When he gets going it’s a good feeling for all of us.”

The closest Randolph got after trailing 40-28 was within seven on Peyton Moldenhauer’s fadeaway jumper that made it 47-40 with 2:05 left. But Emler, who had 14 points and entered as the Cards’ leading scorer at 21.0 per night, followed that up with an and one to make it 50-40, all but salting the game away.

It was a big win for the Cardinals, who had their six-game winning streak snapped with a 52-48 loss to Lakeside Lutheran on Friday night in what was their first Capitol North Conference defeat of the year.