BOYS HOOPS: Columbus grabs sole possession of 1st place in conference with win over Lodi

“I keep going back to the unselfish factor,” Schambow said, “but they all know how to play their roles very well. Guys know if they’re open, to shoot it — and they know that if they score they’re going to take pressure off Ben, and then Ben’s going to be able to do his thing.

“Everybody that’s on the floor for us is very capable of scoring — we’ve shown that in the last couple games. Teams game plan a ton for us just to take Ben away, but I think we’re surprising people with different guys showing that they can score.”

Lodi coach Mitch Hauser agreed with that sentiment.

“Really, I just thought Columbus played better,” he said. “The score tonight has more to do with Columbus and less to do with us. We play like this, a lot of nights we win by 10. But tonight, against this team, they played well — they shot it well and they’re disciplined. Ben is a hell of a coach — underrated in the state of Wisconsin. Columbus is good — they’re good.”

That certainly showed last Friday in the Cardinals’ 63-57 win over Lake Mills, at the time the No. 7 team in Division 3 according to the Associated Press and No. 10 in D3 according to the WisSports.net coaches poll

And there was no letdown in this one.