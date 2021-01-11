BOYS HOOPS: Columbus outlasted by Waunakee in defensive slugfest

COLUMBUS — Almost 10 minutes went by before Waunakee’s prep boys basketball team made a field goal Monday night against Columbus.

It was a sign of things to come — at least as far as the complexion of the contest.

“It was a very physical game,” Columbus coach Ben Schambow said.

Yes it was. And it ended similarly to how it started — with a basket in the paint by Waunakee’s Joey Fuhremann serving as the only field goal over the final 4½ minutes and only two other field goals, both by Columbus, over the final 8½ minutes.

Waunakee had just enough muscle to prevail. The Warriors, ranked 10th in Division 1 according to the WisSports.net coaches poll despite this being just their third game of the season because of not being able to play in November and December due to the COVID-19 pandemic, clamped down in clutch time and made enough free throws to hold on and claim a 54-46, non-conference win at Columbus High School.