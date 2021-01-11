BOYS HOOPS: Columbus outlasted by Waunakee in defensive slugfest

COLUMBUS — Almost 10 minutes went by before Waunakee’s prep boys basketball team made a field goal Monday night against Columbus.
It was a sign of things to come — at least as far as the complexion of the contest.
“It was a very physical game,” Columbus coach Ben Schambow said.
Yes it was. And it ended similarly to how it started — with a basket in the paint by Waunakee’s Joey Fuhremann serving as the only field goal over the final 4½ minutes and only two other field goals, both by Columbus, over the final 8½ minutes.
Waunakee had just enough muscle to prevail. The Warriors, ranked 10th in Division 1 according to the WisSports.net coaches poll despite this being just their third game of the season because of not being able to play in November and December due to the COVID-19 pandemic, clamped down in clutch time and made enough free throws to hold on and claim a 54-46, non-conference win at Columbus High School.
“They bring a lot of size and aggressiveness, and when you’re that big across the board and can alter shots and make it difficult for us to score in the post, and then play that physical on top of it, and then on top of that very aggressive — they get up in your face and make everything difficult — we didn’t really get into any rhythm offensively in the second half,” said Schambow, whose team led 26-20 at the break and by as much as eight in the early going after halftime when a basket inside by Collin Selk made it 30-22.
Waunakee (1-2), which trailed 13-3 as a result of the long field goal drought to start the game before finally getting going with a tough basket in the paint by Robert Booker that made it 13-5 with 8 minutes, 17 seconds to go in the half, immediately answered after falling behind 30-22, however, and went in front 33-30 on a 3-pointer from the top of the key by Aidan Driscoll with 12:30 to go in the game.
It was then that the contest truly turned into a slugfest. Columbus (2-5) would answer and held leads of 34-33, 36-35 and, for the final time, 37-36 when Aaron Uttech went 1-of-2 at the free throw line with 9:23 to go.
Fuhremann would punch back for Waunakee, converting an old fashioned three-point play to make it 39-37 and then banking in a triple with 8:40 remaining to make it 42-37.
The game would later be tied on two separate occasions, at 45 with 2:44 to go and 46 with 1:52 left, before Waunakee clamped down and salted the contest away at the charity stripe.
“Give a lot of credit to their defense, obviously, but we did miss a ton of shots — we missed a lot of open 3s. And then with their length and size it made it difficult for us to finish inside,” Schambow said. “But we’ve got to make those if we’re going to beat teams like this. We can’t shoot ourselves in the foot — when you’re playing a team as good as Waunakee, you’ve got to do the little things that it takes to win. And we just didn’t do that tonight.”
No Columbus didn’t. But the hard-fought affair still served to callous the Cardinals a little bit as they look to gain momentum heading into the meat of the Capitol North Conference slate.
“The takeaway is we’re trying to play good teams,” Schambow said of the silver lining to Monday night’s loss. “We’re putting ranked schools on the schedule for us to get better — to figure out how to play in the Capitol North, because it is such a bear. And then once we get in the postseason all these wins and losses and lessons learned in the regular season are going to hopefully translate into Ws later on down the road.
“We do have a very young team — we’ve got a lot of young players on the floor who are still figuring out how to play against teams that show different defenses. We’re getting there, we’re just not there yet.”
