BOYS HOOPS: Columbus pulls off upset, beats Lake Mills 63-57 in Capitol North matchup

COLUMBUS ― As Lake Mills chiseled Columbus’ 10-point lead down to three points with less than a minute to go in Friday’s Capitol North Conference game, Columbus coach Ben Schambow couldn’t help but to think to himself, “it’s the same ole Cardinals.”
Schambow, in his 11th season in charge at Columbus, can remember countless times the Cardinals have played the L-Cats right down to the wire, but always seemed to come out on the losing end.
That scenario didn’t happen again on Friday, as the Cardinals did just enough defensively to upset the L-Cats, 63-57.
Schambow was happy to see his team pull out the victory over a Lake Mills team that is ranked seventh in Division 3 in the Associated Press poll.
“Tonight was special to be able to finish,” Schambow said.
Throughout his time as the leader for Columbus, Schambow said he’s harped about learning how to finish games. This season is no different, as the Cardinals have lost a couple games after having the lead at halftime.
“We’ve been pretty good out of the gates for this season and in general, but we’ve had a tendency to be a little lethargic and let teams claw back in and get leads on us,” Schambow said. “This team is turning into something special in learning how to finish games and getting a better winning mentality. I’ve got all the respect in the world for this Lake Mills basketball program. They’re ranked every year, excellent players, and excellent coaches. This is really a gigantic win for our program.”
The victory puts Columbus (8-4, 3-0 Capitol North) in a first-place tie with Lodi in the conference, while the L-Cats (12-2, 2-1) are one game back in second place.
“First place is not a bad place to be,” Schambow said. “But like I’ve told the guys, ‘We’ve got goals, and if we’re going to achieve those goals, this is a huge stepping stone for us, but we’ve got a long ways to go.’ If we can continue to keep the same kind of mentality like we did tonight, we can do something special in our conference.”
Not only did the Cardinals surprise Lake Mills, but they also surprised Schambow when he saw the stat line. When he was asked how important it was for five Cardinals to score in double figures, Schambow’s eyes grew big in disbelief. Then he looked down and saw Ben Emler (15 points), Will Cotter (12), Caden Brunell (11), Mason Carthew (10) and Alex Campbell (10) all scored in double figures.
“That’s got to be a first for the program,” Schambow said. “We know that in every game that we play, teams are going to spend a lot of attention on Ben. We know that in order for us to be successful in big games like this, we need to spread the wealth a little bit. I can’t remember something like this happening. That’s huge for us. If we can get multiple guys in double digits, we’re going to be hard to stop. I think defensively we’re playing pretty good this year too.”
Emler agreed.
“I think it speaks about our teamwork,” he said. “I don’t have to be the one who scores all the points. Caden can do it. Ryan can do it. Will can do it. Mason can do it. Everyone on our team is capable of doing it. It doesn’t have to be me. When I get doubled, I pass it out to those guys, they’re knocking down their shots.”
Schambow was pleased with how his team defended the L-Cats in the final four minutes. Adam Moen’s layup started a 9-3 run to cut the deficit to 59-56 for the L-Cats. However, Schambow said all the shots they were making were “contested and tough shots.”
“We weren’t handing anything over to them,” Schambow said. “They just made tough plays. We were very composed at the end, which helped.”
Said Emler: “We were trusting each other. Lake Mills is a really good team, but all of us have a lot of faith in each other that we can make the next shot, make our free throws and defend well.”
Moen finished with just five points on the night while Charlie Bender, who is averaging 15.4 points a game this season, only had 12 because of being heavily guarded by Cotter.
“He’s kind of the unsung hero on our team,” Schambow said. “He had to guard Charlie Bender for their team. Will doesn’t get a lot of the credit for what he does. He’s not the leading scorer, or leading rebounder, but he does all the dirty things. Tonight, he got the rebounds. He scored underneath. He had some and-ones and he had to play excellent defense. Will Cotter is the quiet leader on our team. He made some huge plays for our team.”
Cotter wasn’t the only one making plays for the Cardinals either.
Campbell had a triple, an acrobatic layup and a steal that eventually turned into two points by Brunell that put the Cardinals up 46-34 with 11:50 left in the game.
“Those are some big plays made by a senior,” Schambow said. “Alex is a ball of energy. He just keeps going and going. The senior stepped up and made some big plays. He’s really taken a scoring roll this year. He stepped up when he needed to.”
And Emler turned a two-point lead into a five-point lead at halftime when he swished a triple as time expired to head into the break with a 29-24 lead over the L-Cats.
“That was nice,” Schambow said. “They were doubling a lot of ball screens. We just knew if they were able to slip off that and Ben is not only our best interior player, but he’s probably our best perimeter player. He’s a consistent scorer. It was nice to carry that momentum into halftime.”
COLUMBUS 63, LAKE MILLS 57
Lake Mills 24 33 - 57
Columbus 29 34 - 63
LAKE MILLS (57) ― (fgm ftm-fta pts) Mike Herrington 2 1-2 5, Drew Stoddard 5 3-4 13, Jaxson Retrum 3 1-1 7, Adam Moen 2 1-2 5, Charlie Bender 4 2-2 12, Matt Johnson 6 0-0 15. Totals 22 8-11 57.
COLUMBUS (63) ― (fgm ftm-fta pts) Ryan Schulte 2 0-0 5, Alex Campbell 4 1-5 10, Will Cotter 5 2-4 12, Mason Carthew 3 4-7 10, Caden Brunell 4 1-2 11, Ben Emler 6 1-2 15. Totals 24 9-20 63.
3-pointers: LM 5 (Charlie Bender 2, Matt Johnson 3), C 5 (Ryan Schulte 1, Alex Campbell 1, Caden Brunell 2, Ben Emler 1). Total fouls: LM 17, C 11. Fouled out: LM – Mike Herrington.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.