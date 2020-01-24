BOYS HOOPS: Columbus pulls off upset, beats Lake Mills 63-57 in Capitol North matchup

Emler agreed.

“I think it speaks about our teamwork,” he said. “I don’t have to be the one who scores all the points. Caden can do it. Ryan can do it. Will can do it. Mason can do it. Everyone on our team is capable of doing it. It doesn’t have to be me. When I get doubled, I pass it out to those guys, they’re knocking down their shots.”

Schambow was pleased with how his team defended the L-Cats in the final four minutes. Adam Moen’s layup started a 9-3 run to cut the deficit to 59-56 for the L-Cats. However, Schambow said all the shots they were making were “contested and tough shots.”

“We weren’t handing anything over to them,” Schambow said. “They just made tough plays. We were very composed at the end, which helped.”

Said Emler: “We were trusting each other. Lake Mills is a really good team, but all of us have a lot of faith in each other that we can make the next shot, make our free throws and defend well.”

Moen finished with just five points on the night while Charlie Bender, who is averaging 15.4 points a game this season, only had 12 because of being heavily guarded by Cotter.