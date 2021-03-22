BOYS HOOPS: Columbus' Will Cotter, Jack Fritz chosen as All-Capitol North Conference honorees

Getting through the Capitol North Conference schedule is perennially a grind. This year was no exception, with Lake Mills leading the charge en route to the league title and eventually a trip to the WIAA Division 2 state tournament.
Following the L-Cats was runner-up Lakeside Lutheran, which advanced to the regional finals; third-place Lodi; and fourth-place Poynette, which got hot late in the year and made it to the D3 sectional semifinals.
With such a glut of talent in the league, making it on the Capitol North’s postseason awards list is no easy chore.
Will Cotter and Jack Fritz of Columbus both managed to do just that, getting second team and honorable mention accolades, respectively.
Cotter was Columbus’ heart and soul, leaving it all on the floor every night to help the Cardinals to a 9-13 overall record — although they were snake-bitten in league play and finished 0-8, losing four of the eight by five points or less, including a two-point loss to Poynette and a one-point loss to Lodi.
The Cardinals also had a good showing in a 10-point loss to Lake Mills on Jan. 22 in a game that conjured up images of a bygone era of basketball, with the L-Cats leading 16-11 at halftime and winning 39-29.
Cotter, a senior, was eighth in the Capitol North in scoring this winter, averaging 12.2 points per game. Meantime, Fritz, a junior, was 11th at 11.2 points per game.
The Cardinals did play a challenging early season schedule that included preseason ranked teams in Lake Mills, Marshall, Randolph and Waunakee on the docket all before Jan. 11. Wisconsin Dells, an honorable mention preseason team, also was in the mix in the first seven games.
But that challenging road out of the gate, which resulted in a 2-5 record, helped the Cardinals improve to the extent they played nearly .500 ball — a 7-8 record — the rest of the way and were 3-1 in a four-game stretch prior to losing 74-55 to eventual D3 state runner-up Lake Country Lutheran in the regional finals.
Lake Mills senior Charlie Bender was picked as the Player of the Year in the Capitol North averaging 18.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.
Also on the first team for the L-Cats was senior Adam Moen, who put up almost a double-double on a nightly basis at 14.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per contest.