BOYS HOOPS: Columbus' Will Cotter, Jack Fritz chosen as All-Capitol North Conference honorees

Getting through the Capitol North Conference schedule is perennially a grind. This year was no exception, with Lake Mills leading the charge en route to the league title and eventually a trip to the WIAA Division 2 state tournament.

Following the L-Cats was runner-up Lakeside Lutheran, which advanced to the regional finals; third-place Lodi; and fourth-place Poynette, which got hot late in the year and made it to the D3 sectional semifinals.

With such a glut of talent in the league, making it on the Capitol North’s postseason awards list is no easy chore.

Will Cotter and Jack Fritz of Columbus both managed to do just that, getting second team and honorable mention accolades, respectively.

Cotter was Columbus’ heart and soul, leaving it all on the floor every night to help the Cardinals to a 9-13 overall record — although they were snake-bitten in league play and finished 0-8, losing four of the eight by five points or less, including a two-point loss to Poynette and a one-point loss to Lodi.

The Cardinals also had a good showing in a 10-point loss to Lake Mills on Jan. 22 in a game that conjured up images of a bygone era of basketball, with the L-Cats leading 16-11 at halftime and winning 39-29.

