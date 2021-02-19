BOYS HOOPS: Columbus wins overtime thriller over Luther Prep to advance to regional finals

The third-seeded Phoenix (6-14), however, scored the remaining six points in the contest, thanks in part to Columbus twice missing the front end of bonus free throw opportunities. Luther Prep forced overtime when junior guard Tom Balge banked in a 5-footer with 4.1 seconds remaining in regulation.

Freshman Colton Brunell opened overtime with a 3-pointer for Columbus and Luther Prep’s Atticus Lawrenz answered with a basket with 44.1 seconds to go cutting the score to 57-56. Collin Selk sank the back-end of a double bonus to make it 58-56 with 27 seconds to play, setting the stage for Cotter’s game-sealing heroics.

“Will’s our playmaker,” said Columbus coach Ben Schambow. “He’s the heartbeat of our team.

“Teams know the ball’s going to go to him and he finds a way to put the ball in the basket.”

Putting the ball in the basket was a chore in the first half for the Cardinals (9-12). They played from behind from the get-go, not taking their first lead, at 21-19, until 2:58 remained in the period. That lead was the result of Cotter’s only basket in the first half.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Columbus did, however, take a 23-22 lead into halftime.