BOYS HOOPS: Columbus wins overtime thriller over Luther Prep to advance to regional finals

COLUMBUS — Will Cotter wasn’t about to see his high school basketball career come to an end on Friday. Not by a long shot.
The 6-4 senior forward poured in a game-high 16 points and added a key steal and free throws in overtime to lead second-seeded Columbus to a 60-59 victory over third-seeded Watertown Luther Prep in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal game.
Cotter’s steal came with 7.5 seconds remaining in overtime with Columbus leading 58-56. He was fouled immediately and coolly sank both free throws to give the Cardinals a four-point cushion. The shots proved vital as Luther Prep’s Nick Montgomery nailed a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds to play. The clock expired before the ball needed to be inbounded allowing Columbus to advance to Saturday’s regional final against top-seeded Lake Country Lutheran.
Cotter scored 14 of his points after halftime, including six straight to rally Columbus from a 32-29 deficit.
“I had to come out and play better than I did in the first half. I know I wasn’t playing my best,” Cotter said. “I had to do whatever was needed to help the team, whether it was rebounds or scoring.”
Both teams made small runs in the second half with Columbus leading by as many as six, 47-41, with 3:42 remaining and again by that margin, 54-48, with 40 seconds remaining.
The third-seeded Phoenix (6-14), however, scored the remaining six points in the contest, thanks in part to Columbus twice missing the front end of bonus free throw opportunities. Luther Prep forced overtime when junior guard Tom Balge banked in a 5-footer with 4.1 seconds remaining in regulation.
Freshman Colton Brunell opened overtime with a 3-pointer for Columbus and Luther Prep’s Atticus Lawrenz answered with a basket with 44.1 seconds to go cutting the score to 57-56. Collin Selk sank the back-end of a double bonus to make it 58-56 with 27 seconds to play, setting the stage for Cotter’s game-sealing heroics.
“Will’s our playmaker,” said Columbus coach Ben Schambow. “He’s the heartbeat of our team.
“Teams know the ball’s going to go to him and he finds a way to put the ball in the basket.”
Putting the ball in the basket was a chore in the first half for the Cardinals (9-12). They played from behind from the get-go, not taking their first lead, at 21-19, until 2:58 remained in the period. That lead was the result of Cotter’s only basket in the first half.
Columbus did, however, take a 23-22 lead into halftime.
“Their 2-3 zone threw us off at the beginning of the game,” Schambow said. “That’s not something they typically do so we weren’t prepared for that as you could tell.”
Columbus senior Caden Brunell finished with 12 points and, like Cotter, sees his career extended by another game.
Balge led the Phoenix with 15 points while junior Thomas Koelpin tallied 14 and Lawrenz added 11.
In the end, the Cardinals were able to solve Luther Prep’s zone just enough to advance, albeit in another nailbiter after Columbus also won by one, 55-54 back on Jan. 14 before the second regular season meeting, scheduled for Feb. 5, was canceled.
“We adjusted, settled down, and eventually got open looks,” Schambow said. “But they made us work for everything we got.”
COLUMBUS 60, WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 59
Lake Mills 22 32 5 — 59
Columbus 23 31 6 — 60
WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP (fg ft-fta pts) — Elijah Shevey 2 0-0 6, Atticus Lawrenz 5 1-2 11, Tom Balge 5 4-4 15, Thomas Koelpin 5 3-7 14, Nick Montgomery 3 0-0 7, Marcus Fitzsimmons 0 3-5 3, David Baumann 0 1-2 1. Totals 21 12-20 59.
COLUMBUS — Aaron Uttech 2 2-3 8, Colten Brunell 1 2-2 5, Nathan Cotter 0 0-2 0, Will Cotter 5 5-8 16, Caden Brunell 4 2-3 12, Jack Fritz 2 0-0 4, Nathan Stauffacher 4 0-1 9, Collin Selk 1 3-4 6. Totals 19 14-23 60.
3-pointers: WLP 5 (Shevey 2, Balge 1, Koelpin 1, Montgomery 1), Columbus 8 (Uttech 2, Co. Brunell 2, Ca. Brunell 2, Cotter 1, Stauffacher 1, Selk 1). Total fouls: WLP 19, Columbus 13. Fouled out: Koelpin.