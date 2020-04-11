BOYS HOOPS: Daily Citizen's 1st team All-Area players

Broden Boschert, Sr., Beaver Dam A 6-foot forward who was routinely called on to play against much bigger players because of Beaver Dam's lack of size across the board. "It was nothing but spectacular," Golden Beavers coach Tim Ladron said of how Boschert held up in that regard. Averaged 16.1 points and 7.0 rebounds a game and drained 68 3-pointers, the second-most in a single season in the 100-year history of the program. Scored 37 points in a 79-60 victory over West Bend East in the Division 2 regional semifinals, the fifth-most points in a game in program history. Had six double-doubles. Received honorable mention all-Badger North Conference.
Griffin Hart, Jr., Cambria-Friesland Only 6-foot-2 but could jump out the gym. Led the Hilltoppers with 16.8 points and 9.3 rebounds a game, to go along with a team-high 1.5 blocks a game. Hilltoppers' coach Derrick Smit said Hart's dominance on both ends of the court keyed the way to a program-record 12-game winning streak to end the year before losing to Randolph in the Division 5 regional finals. Also helped Toppers tie single-season wins mark with 19. Chosen as first team all-Trailways West Conference.
Keegan Hartgerink, Sr., Waupun One of the area's most dominant forces in the paint. Led the Warriors with 16.8 points and 13.0 rebounds per game to go along with 3.0 assists and 3.0 blocks a game. Voted as first team all-East Central Conference. His buzzer-beating lay-up on a full-court pass with 1.3 seconds to go that gave the Warriors a 44-42 win over league-rival Ripon in the Division 3 regional finals is arguably the area's most thrilling moment of the year. Best game came against Winneconne on Feb. 13, when he had 30 points, 16 rebounds, seven blocks and five assists.
Dylan Kuehl, Jr., Hustisford — Dynamic player who could shoot the lights out and attack the rim with equal degrees of effectiveness. Second in the Trailways East Conference with 24 points a game and was a first team all-league selection. Also averaged 6.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. Helped lead the Falcons to a 22-4 overall record and a second-place finish in the conference at 12-2. Both losses were to league champion Oshkosh Lourdes.
Zach Vander Werff, Sr., Central Wisconsin Christian — Opponents game-planned to stop him but he still averaged 19 points, 5.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds a game and shot 34% from 3-point range. CWC coach Josh Gibbons loved Vander Werff’s work ethic, as he consistently put in extra time on the weekends, which helped him eclipse 2015 graduate Tyler DeYoung’s all-time program scoring record of 1,218 points, finishing with 1,341. Named first team all-Trailways East Conference.
