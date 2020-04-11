BOYS HOOPS: Daily Citizen's 1st team All-Area players

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Broden Boschert, Sr., Beaver Dam A 6-foot forward who was routinely called on to play against much bigger players because of Beaver Dam's lack of size across the board. "It was nothing but spectacular," Golden Beavers coach Tim Ladron said of how Boschert held up in that regard. Averaged 16.1 points and 7.0 rebounds a game and drained 68 3-pointers, the second-most in a single season in the 100-year history of the program. Scored 37 points in a 79-60 victory over West Bend East in the Division 2 regional semifinals, the fifth-most points in a game in program history. Had six double-doubles. Received honorable mention all-Badger North Conference.

Griffin Hart, Jr., Cambria-Friesland Only 6-foot-2 but could jump out the gym. Led the Hilltoppers with 16.8 points and 9.3 rebounds a game, to go along with a team-high 1.5 blocks a game. Hilltoppers' coach Derrick Smit said Hart's dominance on both ends of the court keyed the way to a program-record 12-game winning streak to end the year before losing to Randolph in the Division 5 regional finals. Also helped Toppers tie single-season wins mark with 19. Chosen as first team all-Trailways West Conference.