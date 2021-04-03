BOYS HOOPS: Daily Citizen's 1st team All-Area players

Travis Alvin Jr., Randolph
At 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, Alvin was a punch in the gut for anyone he messed with in the lane and at the rim. Averaged a double-double (18.6 points and 10.4 rebounds). Picked as first-team All-Trailways West Conference and All-State by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association. Helped the Rockets to a 22-4 record, including unbeaten in league play. Scored in double figures in every game, and reached 20 or more points seven times. Finished with 14 double-doubles on the season, including a season high 26 points and 20 rebounds against Beaver Dam on Feb. 9 as the Rockets stuffed Beaver Dam, 70-63.
Sam Grieger Jr., Randolph
Teamed up with Alvin to give the Rockets a formidable frontcourt/wing combo. The 6-foot-3 Grieger put up 16.7 points and 5 rebounds and led the Rockets with 4.3 assists as one of the area’s best facilitator. He also led the Rockets with 44 blocks shots and 39 steals this season. First team All-Trailways West Conference selection as well as an Division 5 All-State choice by the WBCA.
Adison Mittelstadt Soph., Mayville
Made a huge impact for the Cardinals despite still being an underclassmen. Averaged 17.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.5 steals a game, which led Mayville. His performance led Mayville to a 16-4 overall record and second place in the Flyway Conference at 9-3 behind champion Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs at 10-1. He was the only sophomore to not only earn a first-team selection in the Flyway, but was unanimous choice.
Sy Otte Sr., Dodgeland
Otte was Mr. Do-It-All for the Trojans, leading his team in all statistical categories. He averaged a double-double (18.5 points and 11 rebounds) and made first team All-Trailways East Conference. Averaged 2.8 assists, 2.1 blocks and 2 steals a game. “Really improved his overall game this year, creating open look for his teammates, as well as himself,” Dodgeland coach Bill Otte said. He scored 30 points and snagged 20 rebounds in a 64-63 victory over Montello on Feb. 13 scored 20 or more points 11 times on the year. Had 14 double-doubles.
Kobe Smit Sr., Cambria-Friesland
A 6-foot-3 guard who was the go-to scorer for a Hilltoppers team that finished second behind Trailways West Conference champion Randolph. Smit led his team with 16 points a game on his way to first-team All-Trailways West accolades. “His ability to score from anywhere on the court made Kobe most team’s No. 1 priority to contain each night,” C-F coach Derrick Smit said. He also averaged 7.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals a game. Made 55 3-pointers at an efficient rate of 34%, and had two triple-doubles. Earned honorable mention All-State in Division 5 by the WBCA.