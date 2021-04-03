BOYS HOOPS: Daily Citizen's 1st team All-Area players

Travis Alvin Jr., Randolph

At 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, Alvin was a punch in the gut for anyone he messed with in the lane and at the rim. Averaged a double-double (18.6 points and 10.4 rebounds). Picked as first-team All-Trailways West Conference and All-State by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association. Helped the Rockets to a 22-4 record, including unbeaten in league play. Scored in double figures in every game, and reached 20 or more points seven times. Finished with 14 double-doubles on the season, including a season high 26 points and 20 rebounds against Beaver Dam on Feb. 9 as the Rockets stuffed Beaver Dam, 70-63.

Sam Grieger Jr., Randolph

Teamed up with Alvin to give the Rockets a formidable frontcourt/wing combo. The 6-foot-3 Grieger put up 16.7 points and 5 rebounds and led the Rockets with 4.3 assists as one of the area’s best facilitator. He also led the Rockets with 44 blocks shots and 39 steals this season. First team All-Trailways West Conference selection as well as an Division 5 All-State choice by the WBCA.

Adison Mittelstadt Soph., Mayville