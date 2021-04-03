BOYS HOOPS: Daily Citizen's 2nd team All-Area players

Tyler Bunkoske, Jr., Beaver Dam

Stellar complementary scorer to Golden Beavers' go-to-guy Nate Abel, finishing second on the team with 12.6 points a game. Also averaged 3.6 rebounds per contest. He shot 61-of-133 for 45.9% from beyond the arc, which was third all-time in program history. Often called up on to defend oppposing team's best guard.

Alex Eggleston, Sr., Hustisford

Second-team All-Trailways East Conference after averaging 11.6 points and 9 rebounds. However, his postseason play was legendary. At 6-foot-9, he towered over the competition at the WIAA Division 5 state tournament and helped lead the Falcons to the state title. His seven blocks against Chippewa Falls McDonell Central Catholic tied a single game record shared with Sheboygan Lutheran’s Sam Dekker and McDonell’s Kyle Cody from 2012. He led the Falcons with 61 blocks on the season.

Griffin Hart, Sr., Cambria-Friesland