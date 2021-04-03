BOYS HOOPS: Daily Citizen's 2nd team All-Area players

Tyler Bunkoske, Jr., Beaver Dam
Stellar complementary scorer to Golden Beavers' go-to-guy Nate Abel, finishing second on the team with 12.6 points a game. Also averaged 3.6 rebounds per contest. He shot 61-of-133 for 45.9% from beyond the arc, which was third all-time in program history. Often called up on to defend oppposing team's best guard.
Alex Eggleston, Sr., Hustisford
Second-team All-Trailways East Conference after averaging 11.6 points and 9 rebounds. However, his postseason play was legendary. At 6-foot-9, he towered over the competition at the WIAA Division 5 state tournament and helped lead the Falcons to the state title. His seven blocks against Chippewa Falls McDonell Central Catholic tied a single game record shared with Sheboygan Lutheran’s Sam Dekker and McDonell’s Kyle Cody from 2012. He led the Falcons with 61 blocks on the season.
Griffin Hart, Sr., Cambria-Friesland
Could jump out of the gym, which helped him attain 15.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks a game for the Hilltoppers. He also averaged 1.5 steals on his way to making first-team All-Trailways West Conference and honorable mention All-State in Division 5 by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association. Was a very efficient shooter, hitting 63% from the field. “Griffin is a very athletic big who can dominate on both ends of the floor. Griffin elevates quickly to score in the paint, grab rebounds and contest shots,” C-F coach Derrick Smit said.
Gavin Thimm, Jr., Hustisford
Only junior for a Falcons' starting five that carried the program to first-ever state tournament appearance, capped by winning the Divison 5 championship. Named first-team All-Trailways East after averaging 14.2 points and a team-high 5 assists a game. He made a living as the Falcons’ facilitator, but he was outstanding shooting from downtown, draining 40.4% of his long-distance shots (36-of-89).
Hunter Traver, Sr., Mayville
Called upon by Cardinals coach Zach Jahns to be a leader for a squad full of underclassmen – and he delivered, averaging 15.2 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists. “He was the steady force that willed us to wins in many close contests,” Janhs said. After not finding a lot of playing time as a junior due to injury and players ahead of him, Traver led Mayville with 29.9 minutes a game this season. Picked as second-team All-Flyway Conference.