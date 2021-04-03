 Skip to main content
BOYS HOOPS: Daily Citizen's 2nd team All-Area players
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL | ALL-AREA SECOND TEAM

BOYS HOOPS: Daily Citizen's 2nd team All-Area players

Tyler Bunkoske MUG

Tyler Bunkoske

Tyler Bunkoske, Jr., Beaver Dam 

Stellar complementary scorer to Golden Beavers' go-to-guy Nate Abel, finishing second on the team with 12.6 points a game. Also averaged 3.6 rebounds per contest. He shot 61-of-133 for 45.9% from beyond the arc, which was third all-time in program history. Often called up on to defend oppposing team's best guard. 

Alex Eggleston MUG

Alex Eggleston

Alex Eggleston, Sr., Hustisford 

Second-team All-Trailways East Conference after averaging 11.6 points and 9 rebounds. However, his postseason play was legendary. At 6-foot-9, he towered over the competition at the WIAA Division 5 state tournament and helped lead the Falcons to the state title. His seven blocks against Chippewa Falls McDonell Central Catholic tied a single game record shared with Sheboygan Lutheran’s Sam Dekker and McDonell’s Kyle Cody from 2012. He led the Falcons with 61 blocks on the season.

Griffin Hart MUG

Griffin Hart

Griffin Hart, Sr., Cambria-Friesland  

Could jump out of the gym, which helped him attain 15.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks a game for the Hilltoppers. He also averaged 1.5 steals on his way to making first-team All-Trailways West Conference and honorable mention All-State in Division 5 by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association. Was a very efficient shooter, hitting 63% from the field. “Griffin is a very athletic big who can dominate on both ends of the floor. Griffin elevates quickly to score in the paint, grab rebounds and contest shots,” C-F coach Derrick Smit said.

Gavin Thimm MUG

Gavin Thimm

Gavin Thimm, Jr., Hustisford

Only junior for a Falcons' starting five that carried the program to first-ever state tournament appearance, capped by winning the Divison 5 championship. Named first-team All-Trailways East after averaging 14.2 points and a team-high 5 assists a game. He made a living as the Falcons’ facilitator, but he was outstanding shooting from downtown, draining 40.4% of his long-distance shots (36-of-89).

Hunter Travers MUG

Hunter Travers

Hunter Traver, Sr., Mayville 

Called upon by Cardinals coach Zach Jahns to be a leader for a squad full of underclassmen – and he delivered, averaging 15.2 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists. “He was the steady force that willed us to wins in many close contests,” Janhs said. After not finding a lot of playing time as a junior due to injury and players ahead of him, Traver led Mayville with 29.9 minutes a game this season. Picked as second-team All-Flyway Conference. 

