BOYS HOOPS: Daily Citizen's 2nd team All-Area players

Travis Alvin, Soph., Randolph — Second-year varsity player who averaged 14 points and 8 rebounds a game. Beast in the post for the Rockets, who made it to the Division 5 sectional finals before the season prematurely ended. Named second team all-Trailways West Conference.

Ethan Augustynowicz, Sr., Markesan — Selected as first team all-Trailways West Conference. Averaged a team-high 14.2 points and 6.3 rebounds a game and put up 3.3 steals per contest to help the Hornets finish with a 20-5 overall record and tie Randolph for a share of the conference title with a 12-2 league record.

Gabe Keach, Sr., Waupun — Picked as second team all-East Central Conference. Lone returning starter for the 2018-19 Division 3 state runner-up Warriors. Led this year's team with 17.6 points a game and reached 20 or more points 10 times. He shot 42% on 3-pointers and 87% from the free-throw line.

Dylan Schmitt, Sr., Hustisford — Chosen as first team all-Trailways East Conference. Averaged 18.2 points and 4.6 rebounds a game and helped the Falcons earn a Division 5 sectional berth before losing to Sheboygan Lutheran in the semifinals. Shot a stellar 51.1% on 3-pointers (70-of-137).

Jaden White, Sr., Waupun — Mr. Do-it-All for the Warriors after playing junior varsity last year. Averaged 10 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists per game and played through a broken finger toward the end of the season. Receiveded honorable mention all-East Central Conference.

