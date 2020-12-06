BOYS HOOPS: Defense, clutch free throw by Soto lift Beaver Dam to narrow road win over Watertown

On Thursday night, Beaver Dam’s prep boys basketball team set a program record — one that dated back to the mid-1960s — for largest margin of victory in a 52-point win over Baraboo.

The exact opposite was the case Saturday night.

Playing in their first road of game of the season, the Golden Beavers won by almost the littlest margin possible, beating rival Watertown 51-49.

“We executed just well enough down the stretch to get it done,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron said by phone following the game. “It was good for us to have a game like this, where we didn’t play well on the offensive end and (were) able to figure out a way to win a basketball game on the road. So that was good.”

Beaver Dam, which was led in scoring by Nate Abel’s 22 points, raced out to a 19-7 lead and led 31-22 at the break.

The Golden Beavers biggest advantage of the night was 36-25 early in the second half on Abel’s putback basket and subsequent free throw to convert the and-one.

But Watertown, which was led in scoring by Nathan Gapinski (13 points) and Oliver Meyers (11), was able to claw back and make things interesting down the stretch, trailing 47-46 with 1 minute, 16 seconds to go.