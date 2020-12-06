BOYS HOOPS: Defense, clutch free throw by Soto lift Beaver Dam to narrow road win over Watertown

On Thursday night, Beaver Dam’s prep boys basketball team set a program record — one that dated back to the mid-1960s — for largest margin of victory in a 52-point win over Baraboo.
The exact opposite was the case Saturday night.
Playing in their first road of game of the season, the Golden Beavers won by almost the littlest margin possible, beating rival Watertown 51-49.
“We executed just well enough down the stretch to get it done,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron said by phone following the game. “It was good for us to have a game like this, where we didn’t play well on the offensive end and (were) able to figure out a way to win a basketball game on the road. So that was good.”
Beaver Dam, which was led in scoring by Nate Abel’s 22 points, raced out to a 19-7 lead and led 31-22 at the break.
The Golden Beavers biggest advantage of the night was 36-25 early in the second half on Abel’s putback basket and subsequent free throw to convert the and-one.
But Watertown, which was led in scoring by Nathan Gapinski (13 points) and Oliver Meyers (11), was able to claw back and make things interesting down the stretch, trailing 47-46 with 1 minute, 16 seconds to go.
It was then that Alex Soto went 4-of-4 at the free throw line — the last two of those free throws coming after Goslings’ turnover — to make it 51-46. The Goslings then got a meaningless banked-in 3-pointer at the horn for the final basket of the night.
Ty Bunkoske complemented Abel with a dozen points and Soto chipped in with 11, with those three providing pretty much all the scoring as Brady Helbing, Evan Sharkey and Braxton Davis were the only others to tickle the twine, finishing with two points apiece.
Beaver Dam got the job done in this one mostly on the defensive end, forcing Watertown into 16 turnovers and limiting 6-foot-5 senior Kaleb Roberts to four points and 6-5 junior John Clifford to none.
“Roberts and Clifford down low for them provide a lot of problems for us because they’re big and strong, physical kids, and they like to throw it down in the post,” Ladron said of the matchup issues those two presented for a mostly undersized Golden Beavers’ squad. “Our combination of Alex and Colton (Fakes) and Braxton did a really good job, and we did a great job on the backside helping, which was a defensive issue for us last year, guarding the post.
“So that was a real positive for us.”
And in fact, Beaver Dam outrebounded the bigger Goslings 22-18, with Helbing, Soto, Sharkey and Abel all corralling five boards apiece.
Abel had four steals and Sharkey three, while Helbing led in assists with four.
It was not exactly an offensive clinic put on by the Golden Beavers as they 17-of-51 from the floor (33.3%) and only 21% from beyond the arc.
Some of that had to do with style of play and it being early in the season, according to Ladron
“With our pressure (defense), we were pretty tired at the end. We ran out of gas a little bit at times. And that falls on me and my staff, too — we’ve got to do a better job with our rotations,” he said. “In a situation like that, it’s a learning experience for all of us. But I was proud of our guys to gut through it.”
“Overall,” he added, “I thought it was a pretty good effort.”
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!