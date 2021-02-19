BOYS HOOPS: Defense, free throw shooting lift Beaver Dam by Slinger in regional semifinals

Counting off the different ways Beaver Dam’s prep basketball team got the job done in the WIAA Division 1 regional semifinals Friday night against Slinger was not a short list.
But one way in particular rose above the rest.
“We stayed composed,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron said.
Indeed the top-seeded Golden Beavers did, turning the ball over just six times and relentlessly attacking the basket, a recipe on offense that, when combined with suffocating defense, led to a 53-38 victory over the fourth-seeded Owls.
“The ability for us to play a low scoring game and win is important,” Ladron added, “because we typically are a team that scores up in the 70s. The ability to be under control under that pressure, in a tournament atmosphere, showed really good composure.”
Slinger (7-17) tried like heck to rattle Beaver Dam (17-7), but for the most part, nothing worked.
The Golden Beavers never trailed after Nate Abel, who led all scorers with 21 points and added five rebounds and three assists, got a leaner to fall to make it 6-5 with a little over 3 minutes gone by — ultimately holding a 26-21 advantage at halftime after Abel went 2-of-2 at the free throw line with 0.9 seconds left in the half.
Those two free throws made the Golden Beavers 4-of-6 at the charity stripe over the first 18 minutes, a number that would grow dramatically in the second half.
But before Beaver Dam got to work on increasing its lead, it first had to stiff-arm the Owls coming out of the locker room.
Broc Bingen’s putback baskets for the first four points of the half got Slinger within 26-25 before Abel answered with an old fashioned 3-point play followed by pull-up jumper, making it 31-25 with 13:20 remaining.
“Both of those buckets by Nate kind of loosened us up there in the second half,” Ladron said. “That’s the one thing about having the bye (in the regional quarterfinals) is this is the first tournament game for us and it’s their second — certainly we’re happy we had the bye, but that is one of those things too where we needed to try and ease the nerves.
“We were a little sloppy with the ball in the first half, but I’m really happy with how our guys settled down. On offense in the second half we needed to slow down just a click.”
That came in the way of patience in the half-court, moving the ball and waiting for opportunities to create rather than forcing the issue.
“And when you can move it and swing the ball back and forth and force long closeouts — because we can shoot it (from the perimeter) — it does open up driving lanes for us,” Ladron said. “I think that was part of our ability to get to the rim.”
Beaver Dam, a team capable of catching fire from beyond the arc at any moment, needed to make only six 3-pointers in this one — and only 14 field goals overall — because attacking the basket meant getting to the free throw line, where the Golden Beavers were 19-of-25 compared to only 1-of-6 for the Owls.
“That’s what we had to do against their pressure — we knew that their ball pressure was going to be pretty physical,” Ladron said. “We were strong with the ball — we only turned it over six times — and when you do that against that type of pressure, you give yourself a good chance.”
The Golden Beavers did, indeed, win the turnover battle rather handily, finishing with a 15-6 edge — and only one of their giveaways came in the second half.
As important as taking care of the basketball was, though, shutting down the Owls on defense was equally as big a factor in the victory.
“We were really committed every possession on the defensive end, which has been a focus for us all year that we struggled with at times,” Ladron said. “I thought tonight, every shot that they took was a contested shot. They got a few more offensive rebounds than we’d like to (give up), but I was obviously really happy on the defensive side.”
Keeping Slinger under wraps meant the Golden Beavers could methodically add to their lead in the second half.
Following Abel’s mini 5-0 run that made it 31-25, Evan Sharkey went 2-for-2 at the free throw line, Ty Bunkoske — he had seven points and nine rebounds — turned a steal into a fastbreak lay-up and Abel canned a catch-and-shoot triple to finish off a 12-5 burst that gave Beaver Dam a 38-30 lead with 10:55 remaining.
Derek Erdmann, who led the Owls with 16 points, scored in the paint to make it 38-32 but that was as close as Slinger would get the rest of the way as Beaver Dam punched its ticket to tonight’s regional finals and a date with second-seeded West Bend East (9-14), which advanced with a 66-61 win over third-seeded West Bend West.
There’s not much time for Beaver Dam to enjoy Friday night’s victory, but this time of year, there’s not much reason to, either.
It’s all about surviving and advancing.
“I’m just happy to move on,” Ladron said.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.