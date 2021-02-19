BOYS HOOPS: Defense, free throw shooting lift Beaver Dam by Slinger in regional semifinals

But before Beaver Dam got to work on increasing its lead, it first had to stiff-arm the Owls coming out of the locker room.

Broc Bingen’s putback baskets for the first four points of the half got Slinger within 26-25 before Abel answered with an old fashioned 3-point play followed by pull-up jumper, making it 31-25 with 13:20 remaining.

“Both of those buckets by Nate kind of loosened us up there in the second half,” Ladron said. “That’s the one thing about having the bye (in the regional quarterfinals) is this is the first tournament game for us and it’s their second — certainly we’re happy we had the bye, but that is one of those things too where we needed to try and ease the nerves.

“We were a little sloppy with the ball in the first half, but I’m really happy with how our guys settled down. On offense in the second half we needed to slow down just a click.”

That came in the way of patience in the half-court, moving the ball and waiting for opportunities to create rather than forcing the issue.

“And when you can move it and swing the ball back and forth and force long closeouts — because we can shoot it (from the perimeter) — it does open up driving lanes for us,” Ladron said. “I think that was part of our ability to get to the rim.”