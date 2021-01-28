BOYS HOOPS: Defense helps Poynette run past Columbus 64-41

It didn’t matter as McCormick’s two foul shots at 17:08 started a 19-4 run to put the Pumas up 45-25 with 11:07 left.

“Overall, I thought defensively we played a lot better in the second half,” Odegaard said. “I thought we clamped down and put on a little bit more pressure than we did in the first.”

“They were riding their momentum,” Schambow added. “They got it early in the second half and they rode it. It demoralized us. It forced us into some bad decisions with the ball. Obviously, they got the momentum and it turned into a snowball effect for us.”

That big run included a couple critical 3-pointers and several steals by the Pumas’ Kelby Peterson. Peterson finished with 17 points.

“Kelby played very well,” Odegaard said. “He’s one of our best players and he really hasn’t played up to par yet this year and tonight was probably the first time that I’ve seen him change a game the way he can change a game. He can change a game not just scoring, but playing defense, getting deflections and we were able to get on a run and get easy baskets that way.”

Poynette’s Nik Feller put the Pumas up 20 points with a layup at 10:20. Feller finished with 11 points.