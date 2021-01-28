BOYS HOOPS: Defense helps Poynette run past Columbus 64-41

COLUMBUS ― It didn’t matter what the Columbus prep boys basketball team did against Poynette during Thursday’s game at Columbus High School.
The Pumas seemed to have an answer for everything the Cardinals did, which led to a 64-41 victory.
“They showed us something tonight that we haven’t seen yet this year,” Columbus coach Ben Schambow said. “A pretty intense 2-3 defense. They covered a lot of space and ground with that 2-3 and made it difficult for us to touch the post, which obviously is where we want the ball to go. Then we just struggled shooting the ball tonight.”
Poynette’s Jaden McCormick broke a 17-17 tie with 6 minutes, 6 seconds left in the first half, which started a 9-4 run to help the Pumas go into halftime with a 26-21 lead. McCormick finished with 14 points.
“I think when shots are falling, everybody gets a little pep in their step,” Poynette coach Cody Odegaard said. “It’s when shots aren’t falling is when we’ve got to keep grinding and keep working. Tonight, we were just taking in-rhythm shots. We were getting good shots. We were able to dribble-penetrate. We got the ball where it needed to be and when guys were shot ready.”
Columbus came out with some energy, which led to Aaron Uttech getting the second half’s first bucket just 30 seconds in. Uttech finished with seven points.
It didn’t matter as McCormick’s two foul shots at 17:08 started a 19-4 run to put the Pumas up 45-25 with 11:07 left.
“Overall, I thought defensively we played a lot better in the second half,” Odegaard said. “I thought we clamped down and put on a little bit more pressure than we did in the first.”
“They were riding their momentum,” Schambow added. “They got it early in the second half and they rode it. It demoralized us. It forced us into some bad decisions with the ball. Obviously, they got the momentum and it turned into a snowball effect for us.”
That big run included a couple critical 3-pointers and several steals by the Pumas’ Kelby Peterson. Peterson finished with 17 points.
“Kelby played very well,” Odegaard said. “He’s one of our best players and he really hasn’t played up to par yet this year and tonight was probably the first time that I’ve seen him change a game the way he can change a game. He can change a game not just scoring, but playing defense, getting deflections and we were able to get on a run and get easy baskets that way.”
Poynette’s Nik Feller put the Pumas up 20 points with a layup at 10:20. Feller finished with 11 points.
Columbus’ Will Cotter kept the Cardinals within range in the first half, scoring xx of his total 14 points by making his presence known down low.
“Will’s got a lot of experience on varsity and he’s obviously going to be the focal point of our offense,” Schambow said. “He typically has a lot of focus on him from the other team. When he’s getting his points, he’s being guarded by two or three people.”
Odegaard said the defense from Thursday night was critical in the victory.
“I think every night I don’t think we necessarily played bad defense throughout the year,” he said. “We lost six games and in those six games it was an average of eight points losing. We’re in every game. I don’t think it’s our defense that’s losing us games. It’s our offense.
“Our offense definitely stood out a lot more than it has in the past couple of games.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.