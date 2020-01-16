BOYS HOOPS: Defense, hot 3-point shooting night lift Beaver Dam to blowout of Baraboo

Still, the Thunderbirds aren’t throwing in the towel on what to this point has amounted to a frustrating season with a little less than half way to go.

“I know our guys aren’t going to quit and we’ve got a lot of basketball ahead of us,” Fish said. “The best way to get this taste out of our mouth is to get right back on the court. We truly believe we’ve got better basketball ahead.”

While on the winning end Thursday, the Golden Beavers, too, hope that they’ve got a strong finish to the season in store, having now won two straight after losing eight of nine following a victory in the season opener.

Boschert had a double-double with the 14 points and 10 rebounds while Bunkoske came close, chipping in eight rebounds to go with his scoring total.

Meantime, Abel — a talented junior who came in averaging 20.9 points per game — turned in what Ladron said was his second “complete game” in a row, finishing with five assists, three steals and six deflections.

“He draws a lot of traffic and so it does leave some guys open,” Ladron said of Abel’s ability to impact the game offensively in other ways than just scoring. “That’s part of the reason we’re getting a lot of open shots is because we’re able to move it.