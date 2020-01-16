BOYS HOOPS: Defense, hot 3-point shooting night lift Beaver Dam to blowout of Baraboo

For the first 4-plus minutes Thursday night, the Beaver Dam and Baraboo prep boys basketball teams played to a draw.
It was one-sided after that.
Relentless defensive pressure and hot-shooting from beyond the arc were the Golden Beavers’ tools of choice, overwhelming the Thunderbirds in an 85-48 Badger North Conference victory.
“Defensively, we continue to get better,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Ladron said of forcing 24 turnovers, with 16 of those being steals. “And that’s been a big thing for us — we got a couple easy baskets off our defense.
“And then we moved the ball really well on offense and got a lot of really good looks. We’ve got a lot of guys who can shoot it and when we get good looks we usually have a good chance of knocking it down.”
That was on display early and often, as Brady Helbing opened the contest with a 3-pointer to give Beaver Dam (4-8, 2-5 Badger North) a 3-0 lead and Ty Bunkoske later canned a 3 from the left corner to make it 8-3.
Baraboo (3-10, 0-7) would tie the game up at 8 but a big finish to the half and 16 3s on the night for Beaver Dam turned things into a blowout in a hurry.
“And there’s not many games you’re going to win if you’re giving up 16 3s,” Baraboo coach Tyler Fish said. “They’re an incredible shooting team. That’s probably the best one-win team in conference I’ve seen since I’ve been around the Badger.”
Beaver Dam led 40-20 at the break and paced by 11 second-half points by Nate Abel, 10 by Broden Boschert and eight by Bunkoske, the Golden Beavers never looked back.
Abel had a game-high 28 points while Bunkoske had 19 and Boschert 14. But six others also made at least one field goal on the night, underscoring how well the Golden Beavers were clicking on offense as they had assists on 22 of their 32 field goals in the game.
“Our offense is getting there,” Ladron said. “I really like the way we’re moving the ball on offense, and now that the defense is starting to click a little bit, I think it puts us in a good spot.”
Baraboo, on the other hand, never could get in rhythm offensively as only team leading scorers Calvin Peterson (18.2 points per game coming in) and Max Koenig (10.8) were able to score more than seven with 17 and 16 apiece.
In fact, other than the seven points from Gabriel McReynolds, no one for Baraboo scored more than three.
“They’re very quick and they’re able to guard us up close and we threw it away a bunch. You’re not going to have a lot of success turning it over 20-plus times,” Fish said. “We thought we were going to have the advantage in the post and we really didn’t got opportunities to do so a whole lot because of their pressure.”
Still, the Thunderbirds aren’t throwing in the towel on what to this point has amounted to a frustrating season with a little less than half way to go.
“I know our guys aren’t going to quit and we’ve got a lot of basketball ahead of us,” Fish said. “The best way to get this taste out of our mouth is to get right back on the court. We truly believe we’ve got better basketball ahead.”
While on the winning end Thursday, the Golden Beavers, too, hope that they’ve got a strong finish to the season in store, having now won two straight after losing eight of nine following a victory in the season opener.
Boschert had a double-double with the 14 points and 10 rebounds while Bunkoske came close, chipping in eight rebounds to go with his scoring total.
Meantime, Abel — a talented junior who came in averaging 20.9 points per game — turned in what Ladron said was his second “complete game” in a row, finishing with five assists, three steals and six deflections.
“He draws a lot of traffic and so it does leave some guys open,” Ladron said of Abel’s ability to impact the game offensively in other ways than just scoring. “That’s part of the reason we’re getting a lot of open shots is because we’re able to move it.
“And the other thing with that is our guys are understanding now who the hot hand is. So we’re doing a good job of finding the guys who are rolling.”
Evan Sharkey, who had just two points, also played a big role defensively, finishing with eight deflections.
And in contrast to Baraboo’s big turnover total, Beaver Dam only had 13.
All in all, it was a pretty well-rounded showing by the Golden Beavers.
“We came out and did what we were supposed to do,” Ladron said. “We played really well. We had a week off and we’ve battled a ton of illness in our program, and then with finals this week I’m happy with the energy our guys played with tonight.”
BEAVER DAM 85, BARABOO 48</&hspag3>
Baraboo 20 28 — 48
Beaver Dam 40 45 — 85
BARABOO — (fgm ftm-fta pts) Jaykee Williams 0 1-2 1, Max Koenig 6 2-2 16, Graham Langkmap 1 0-0 2, Calvin Peterson 7 0-0 17, Brendan Fitzpatrick 1 1-2 3, Brady Kelly 1 0-0 2, Gabriel McReynolds 3 1-4 7. Totals: 19 5-10 48.
BEAVER DAM — Broden Boschert 4 4-5 14, Brady Helbing 3 0-0 3, Marshall Kuhl 2 0-0 5, Alex Soto 2 1-2 6, Evan Sharkey 1 0-1 2, Ty Bunkoske 7 0-0 19, Nate Abel 12 0-2 28, Mason Ferron 1 0-0 2, Braxton Davis 2 0-0 6. Totals: 32 5-10 85.
3-pointers: Bara 5 (Koenig 2, Peterson 3), BD 16 (Boschert 2, Helbing 1, Kuhl 1, Soto 1, Bunkoske 5, Abel 4, Davis 2). Fouls: Bara 13, BD 15, Fouled out: None.
