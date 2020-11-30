BOYS HOOPS: Depth has Columbus coach excited about 2020-21 season

The Columbus prep boys basketball team lost a lot of talent on the offensive side of things following the 2019-20 campaign as Ben Emler, Alex Campbell and Ryan Schulte all have graduated.
Emler averaged 19.8 points and 9.7 rebounds per game en route to being picked as the Player of the Year in the Capitol North Conference while Alex Campbell (10.5, 3.2) was chosen as second team all-conference and Ryan Schulte (7.8, 2.4) received honorable mention.
But to go along with returning senior starters Caden Brunell (7.1, 4.1) and Will Cotter (6.2, 7.4) and a regular contributor in junior Mason Carthew (5.8, 5) are the incoming freshmen and sophomore classes.
The overall talent in the program has Ben Schambow excited about the upcoming 2020-21 season, which begins tonight when the Cardinals play host to Randolph — the preseason No. 3 team in Division 5 according to the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook.
“I’ll tell you one thing, this is my 12th year as head coach and so far this season I’ve had the highest level of competition that I’ve ever had,” Schambow said. “Every competitive drive that we’ve had comes down to a last possession or comes down to almost a tie (in practice). I’ve got 14 or 15 guys that aren’t too far separated from each other. They play at high levels. Everything is super competitive. I’m very much hoping that competitive drive turns into victories, which I think it will.
"I don’t think there’s going to be much of a drop off from a 16-win, regional championship team last year.”
Schambow is excited to see how each one of the guys on the team performs as the season starts, but said the two seniors are expected to step up and not only be leaders but good two-way players.
“They bring a lot. They set the tone defensively,” Schambow said. “They’re strong, very athletic players. They’re going to be able to do a lot of things defensively. They will build an example for the rest of the team to follow in terms of how hard they play and the mentality they bring to practice every day. They’re workers. They do everything they’re supposed to do. They’re very good examples for the rest of the guys to follow.”
As for replacing Emler and Co., Schambow said that’s going to be by committee. Sophomores AJ Uttech, Nolan Stauffacher and Collin Selk, and freshmen Colten Brunell (Caden’s younger, but taller brother) and Nathan Cotter (Will's younger brother) will all be vying for minutes.
“I’ll be playing sophomores and freshmen this year, but you won’t be able to tell they’re sophomores and freshmen based on skill level; based on strength,” Schambow said. “They look like and play like they belong on varsity. I think one of our main strengths that we have as a program this year is the fact that we are very deep and we’ve got a lot of players that could potentially earn minutes. From my perspective it’s going to be difficult to determine because I think a lot of players are very close in talent level.”
Schambow said he believe he “won’t have the traditional five guys playing a ton of minutes” because of the talent level and how many players will earn minutes on the court.
All of this is to replace Emler, who had been the focal point on offense the last three years for the Cardinals.
Carthew will be relied on to be a top scoring threat from the wing as he sees his role increase this season due to the voids left by the departure of the three talented seniors.
Meantime, Uttech will be entrusted with the point guard role and Nathan Cotter could control the tempo with his guard play as well. Selk could be depended on to play the post and snag a bunch of rebounds.
“Now other guys are going to have to be looked at to realize that their role is changing from primarily being a defensive player and scoring sporadically to stepping up and leading the team in points on certain nights,” Schambow said. “You don’t want to call it a rebuild, but it sort of is in the fact that we are rebuilding that identity to our team.
"It’s not a rebuild in terms of we don't expect to come out and struggle and lose a lot of games.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.
