BOYS HOOPS: Despite losses, Waupun optimistic entering the 2020-21 season

"When I was hired here, we had that focus of all five guys are a threat with the ball on the court. I think that’s what we have this year. Obviously, it didn’t happen last night. But we’re optimistic we could have three or four guys on any given night that could go for 10 points. It’s balance. It’s harder to guard.”

Keach led the team in scoring last season while Hartgerink averaged a double-double, and the Warriors found success when they were hot. But Waupun was unbeatable when White joined in on the success, which is why the Warriors found themselves topping Columbus by four points in the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal.

The win clinched a third straight sectional final appearance and fourth in the last five years; however, that was canceled because the COVID-19 pandemic forced the WIAA to cancel the remainder of the season.

Pickarts is optimistic to have a senior-dominant starting line up and several players on the bench in the rotation that could be scoring threats.

“I like getting everyone involved, in general, by playing eight or nine guys,” Pickarts said. “That’s probably what we’re going to do this year depending on how things go. The way we play defensively, and on the offensive end, we expend a lot of energy in a non-COVID year.