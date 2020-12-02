BOYS HOOPS: Despite losses, Waupun optimistic entering the 2020-21 season

WAUPUN ― There’s always something to gain from a loss, especially one to begin the season. And that’s what Waupun prep boys basketball coach Brett Pickarts took away from Tuesday’s 60-43 East Central Conference loss to Plymouth.
After the game he told the Warriors he wasn’t mad at them over the defeat because he sees potential as they begin the 2020-21 season.
“They were probably more disappointed than me in the loss,” Pickarts said. “Plymouth is a really good team. They asked me, ‘You’re not mad at us?’ I said, ‘No, we’ve got to focus in and get things fixed. That’s my job and get us more prepared to play.’”
This year’s Waupun squad is different from last year. Gone are starters Keegan Hartgerink (first-team), Gabe Keach (second team) and Jaden White (honorable mention), who all earned spots on the all-East Central Conference awards lists.
Pickarts has three starters who were main contributors in seniors Brady Navis, Cole Hicken and Rhyer Smit. Those three highlight a senior class that also includes Austin Wiese, Carson Bresser and Trent Ferris — all of whom will be expected to contribute to the Warriors’ success this season. Each saw significant minutes against the Panthers.
“It’s a different kind of group because they don’t have a main go-to scorer, but we have guys that want to win, contribute and play hard,” Pickarts said. “They’re all really good kids off the court. We had that last year too. They’re kids that want to get the job done versus having good individual talent last year. We had good talent last year, but we’re more team focused (this year).
"When I was hired here, we had that focus of all five guys are a threat with the ball on the court. I think that’s what we have this year. Obviously, it didn’t happen last night. But we’re optimistic we could have three or four guys on any given night that could go for 10 points. It’s balance. It’s harder to guard.”
Keach led the team in scoring last season while Hartgerink averaged a double-double, and the Warriors found success when they were hot. But Waupun was unbeatable when White joined in on the success, which is why the Warriors found themselves topping Columbus by four points in the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal.
The win clinched a third straight sectional final appearance and fourth in the last five years; however, that was canceled because the COVID-19 pandemic forced the WIAA to cancel the remainder of the season.
Pickarts is optimistic to have a senior-dominant starting line up and several players on the bench in the rotation that could be scoring threats.
“I like getting everyone involved, in general, by playing eight or nine guys,” Pickarts said. “That’s probably what we’re going to do this year depending on how things go. The way we play defensively, and on the offensive end, we expend a lot of energy in a non-COVID year.
“We’re trying to keep guys fresh and have them 110% all the time. If we play all 36 minutes, that doesn’t always mean we’re giving 110%. We’re playing a lot more guys than last year.”
Even with the loss to Plymouth, Waupun still built a foundation it can work with throughout the season. Navis, Hicken, Wiese, Smit and Bresser got the start against the Panthers, while Ferris and sophomores Aaron Hull, Hudson Farley and Conrad Davis came off the bench.
That sophomore class really excites Pickarts about the future for Waupun basketball.
“We have three sophomores up and I feel after watching game film (Tuesday) night, with Aaron Hull, Hudson Farley and Conrad Davis, I really like our sophomores,” he said. “I love our senior class, but I think mixing in those kids with kids that have experience and good leaders, I think is going to be beneficial. Those three have worked their tails off in practice and really have earned their spots.”
While this team might be different than last year’s team, the goals remain the same in Pickarts' eyes. They still want to work hard and compete. The plan is to still have a deep playoff run.
“We have a good tradition of getting to a regional finals and advancing past that,” he said. “We have very good teams in our conference. They’re well coached. We have a lot of great coaches in our conference. They’re a lot of great players.”
The Panthers won the conference title with a 13-1 record last season and are predicted to win it again this year. Ripon and Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran are looking to battle it out for second and third while Waupun is slotted for fourth place.
“We want to beat some of those teams that are considered to be the elite programs, like KML and Plymouth,” Pickarts said. “We want to be able to compete against them and maybe steal away a game against them. Every single kid that I talked to wanted to win a regional this year, and go out with a bang. We expect our kids to work hard enough to expect high things.”
