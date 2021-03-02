BOYS HOOPS: Eggleston's growth as player has helped Hustisford plow through postseason

Eggleston gave credit to Nass for his scoring ability as much as anything else.

“He wanted to take the time out of his life to train me and teach me anything that he knows,” Eggleston said. “I wasn’t a shooter at all and during practice, he’s getting me to shoot more, and hopefully on Thursday night, I’ll be able to shoot more.”

Nass said seeing Hustisford’s big progress as the season came along has been astounding and he isn’t surprised the Falcons are where they are, in large part because of Eggleston's dramatic improvement from last year to this year.

“He’s really coming out of his shell, playing out of his mind,” said Nass, who watched Eggleston dunk twice against Monticello after he only had two during the regular season. “I think everybody is just trusting him more and more throughout the season.

“At the beginning, from the first game of the year to watching the game against Monticello, you’re like, ‘Is that even the same kid?’ The progress he’s made is unfathomable.”

During the season, Nass said the biggest thing he worked on with Eggleston was just being a force down low for Hustisford.