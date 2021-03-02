BOYS HOOPS: Eggleston's growth as player has helped Hustisford plow through postseason

HUSTISFORD ― Alex Eggleston spent most of the 2019-2020 prep boys basketball season riding the bench for Hustisford.
The 6-foot-7 center saw action in all 26 of the Falcons’ games, averaging 3.9 points and four rebounds.
“I think last year he was trying to find a sweet spot or a role within that team,” said former Hustisford head coach Jake Falkenthal, who is sitting out this season due to COVID-19 concerns. “We had a lot of weapons with Zach Kehl, Dylan Schmitt and obviously Dylan Kuehl. All those guys had that varsity experience.
“He was coming off the bench to find what his role would be. By the end of the year, he kind of had it figured out and he was playing very well.”
Eggleston stepped up his game in the WIAA Division 5 sectional final game against Sheboygan Lutheran, posting 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks in the Falcons' 83-73 loss.
The performance by Eggleston was just a taste of what the Falcons would see his senior season, as he grew two inches in height and immeasurably in terms of confidence.
He would set career marks in points (10.8), rebounds (nine) and blocks (2.73) per game this winter, and now, he's helped top-seeded Hustisford to the cusp of winning the Div. 5 state championship. The Falcons (16-3) play at 9:05 a.m. in Thursday’s state semifinals against fourth-seeded Wauzeka-Steuben (16-2) at the La Crosse Center in La Crosse.
“It’s his confidence. He’s just got a lot more confidence this year,” said Otto Hopfinger, who has taken over the role of head coach for Falkenthal. “He’s gotten stronger and he feels like he can get it done. Confidence makes a world of difference and he’s got confidence.”
The confidence Eggleston has shown in the postseason has been outstanding. He’s averaging 13.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and four blocks during the Falcons’ historic postseason run, which is the first time they’ve made it to the state tournament in program history.
“Alex has stepped up big time, especially in the playoffs,” Hustisford assistant coach Rylee Nass said. “He’s completely coming out of his shell and playing the best basketball he could play.”
That was evident in Saturday’s 70-43 sectional final victory over top-seeded Monticello. Eggleston put up 20 points and six rebounds, but even more impressive is he had nine of the team’s 14 blocked shots.
“I personally think that my skill came from coach Nass,” Eggleston said about the Hustisford alum, who was a senior for the Falcons when they suffered a 75-63 loss in the Div. 5 sectional final against Young Coggs Prepp in 2015. “He was probably one of the centers this school has ever seen. To have him train me with everything he’s known has helped out a lot.”
Eggleston gave credit to Nass for his scoring ability as much as anything else.
“He wanted to take the time out of his life to train me and teach me anything that he knows,” Eggleston said. “I wasn’t a shooter at all and during practice, he’s getting me to shoot more, and hopefully on Thursday night, I’ll be able to shoot more.”
Nass said seeing Hustisford’s big progress as the season came along has been astounding and he isn’t surprised the Falcons are where they are, in large part because of Eggleston's dramatic improvement from last year to this year.
“He’s really coming out of his shell, playing out of his mind,” said Nass, who watched Eggleston dunk twice against Monticello after he only had two during the regular season. “I think everybody is just trusting him more and more throughout the season.
“At the beginning, from the first game of the year to watching the game against Monticello, you’re like, ‘Is that even the same kid?’ The progress he’s made is unfathomable.”
During the season, Nass said the biggest thing he worked on with Eggleston was just being a force down low for Hustisford.
“At the beginning of the year, he struggled a bit, not turning his shoulder square to the basket, being low,” Nass said. “He was being tentative with the ball, not being able to catch the ball. He was being very lackadaisical with the ball. We really stressed squaring his shoulders to the basket and finishing strong, and not letting anybody below you touch the ball.”
Eggleston has even become a leader in the sense that his demeanor rubs off on his teammates, according to Nass.
“He’s the lighthearted kind of guy. He keeps the mood light,” Nass said. “When things are going bad, he’s always got a big smile on his face or a joke to crack. He’s a big, goofy guy.”
The fruits of Eggleston’s labor during the regular season showed in Saturday’s monstrous game against the Ponies.
“That was amazing effort. He executed the game plan perfectly,” Hopfinger said. “He shut them down inside and didn’t allow them to get some shots off in the lane. That really created havoc.”
